Following the decision to postpone the EA Sports PGA Tour from spring 2022 to spring 2023, we’ve been eagerly awaiting our chance to see how EA can serve this new era of golf gaming. While we still don’t know when the game will arrive, EA has now provided a trailer for the golf tournament, giving a brief look at the title, some golfers, and some courses you can play in.

The trailer doesn’t really offer much extra information about the game, so we’re still dealing with previous news that suggests the game will be the only golf game to offer all four major championships in one place.

As for how this will all work, with the EA Sports PGA Tour expected to launch in the next six months or so (i.e. before wrapping up in spring 2023), expect further gameplay and information shouldn’t be too long.

EA Sports PGA Tour will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox series consoles.