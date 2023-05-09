3rd league: 1:0 at SC Verl – Osnabrück still a hot candidate for promotion

Status: 05/08/2023 8:54 p.m

The footballers of VfL Osnabrück did not show any weaknesses in the third division promotion race and after the 1-0 (1-0) work victory at SC Verl they still have the best chances of making the leap into the Bundesliga lower house.

Coach Tobias Schweinsteiger’s team, fifth in the table, is now tied on points with SG Dynamo Dresden (third) and SV Wehen Wiesbaden. The initial situation in the fight for promotion is excellent before the three remaining games, especially since third place would currently be enough for a direct leap into the Bundesliga lower house, since the second team of SC Freiburg – currently second – is not eligible for promotion.

Noel Niemann’s goal on Monday evening (32nd) ensured that the “Purple-Whites” are still a very hot second division candidate. However, the success was somewhat fortunate. Because in the second half Verl clearly determined what happened and had several opportunities to equalize.

4,000 VfL fans turn away games into home games

“Away win, away win, away win”, chanted the 4,000 or so VfL fans who had traveled to Paderborn shortly before kick-off. Osnabrück’s supporters were clearly in the majority in the arena of the second division team SCP, to which Verl had moved due to the renovation of their own stadium. And the sympathizers of the promotion contender were not disappointed by their team. The Schweinsteiger team was very grippy in the duels right from the start and played quickly and without frills forward.

Niemann had a great chance to make it 1-0 in the fifth minute, but was denied by keeper Tim Wiesner. Soon after, a header from Timo Beermann just missed the target (12′).

Verl’s high-risk football is reminiscent of HSV

Although the Lower Saxony Verl ran very high and always quickly put pressure on the ball-carrying player, the home side tried without exception to playfully free themselves from the Osnabrück embrace. The sometimes high-risk flat passes around their own penalty area or into the center were not for SCV fans with high blood pressure. This approach, which is quite reminiscent of the second division team HSV, was not crowned with success in the first section.

Only when coach Michél Kniat’s team resorted to simpler stylistic devices such as crosses from the half-field in the final phase of the first period did chances arise. So Yari Otto failed with a header at the brilliantly reacting keeper Philipp Kühn (39th).

Niemann ensures VfL leadership

At this point, VfL were already 1-0 up thanks to Niemann’s second goal of the season. The German-Afghan had pulled in at high speed, had finished and was lucky enough that Tom Baack unluckily deflected his hard, but not too well-placed shot with his head.

VfL under constant pressure after the break

After the change of sides, Osnabrück was no longer able to continue its appealing performance in the first section. The guests, whose defense chief Beermann was injured in the 53rd minute, were now primarily concerned with defensive work. With a lot of passion, a bit of luck and a strong Kühn between the posts, the narrowest of all projections was saved over time. That didn’t look very good, but it was useful that night against an opponent who showed great potential after the break.

Match Statistics SC Verl – VfL Osnabruck

Matchday 35, May 8th, 2023, 7:00 p.m

SC ext 0 VfL Osnabrück 1

Tore:

SC loss: Wiesner – Sapina (59. Kammerbauer), Paetow, Mikic, Stöcker – Corboz, Baack (46. Ochojski) – N. Sessa (79. Wosz) – Wolfram (73. Probst), Otto, Grodowski (46. Tugbenyo)

VfL Osnabrück: P. Kühn – OH Traoré, Wiemann, Beermann (53. Chato), Kleinhansl – L. Kunze (90.+1 Wulff), Köhler, Tesche – Niemann (80. Rorig), Engelhardt, Simakala (90. Heider)

Viewers: 6015

