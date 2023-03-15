Status: 03/15/2023 9:18 p.m

FC Ingolstadt conceded its third defeat in a row. In the 2: 3 at the promotion candidate Waldhof Mannheim, the defense in particular is not suitable for the third division.

At the end of Wednesday evening, the FC Ingolstadt 04 players were still arguing with their fans at the fence of the SV Waldhof Mannheim stadium long after the final whistle had blown. The appendix had announced in a statement before the game that there would be no more organized support in the stadium “until further notice”. And without this support, coach Guerino Capretti’s team lost again: 2:3 (0:1) in Mannheim’s Carl Benz Stadium. The FCI falls back to twelfth place in the table

Eighth loss in ten games in 2023

For the Ingolstadt team, who actually started the season as a candidate for promotion, it was the eighth defeat this year – in ten league games. Already at half-time the hosts led through a remarkable goal from Bantley Baxter Bahn. Once again, the Schanzer’s defense proved to be not suitable for the third division: Dominik Martinovic’s 0:2 was completely missing, later the SVW increased to 3:1 after a penalty kick that was also avoidable from the FCI point of view.

Goals from Patrick Schmidt to make it 1:2 (56th minute) and Valmir Sulejmani (88th) to make it 2:3 gave the Upper Bavarians and their supporters hope, but ultimately fell flat in Mannheim’s goal thriller. Because the hosts were simply too strong for their shaky opponents and always had an answer ready. Next Monday against the Dresdeners, who are also in good form, the Ingolstadt team will need a significant increase in performance in order to celebrate another sense of achievement – and to be able to give the fans a gift.

League lead and relegation battle, current game pairings, results and live ticker, scorer lists, mileage and duel statistics and much more: Football in the results center of BR24Sport.

Source: BR24Sport 15.03.2023 – 7:55 p.m