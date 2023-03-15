news-txt”>

Five other lifeless bodies were found in the area of ​​the shipwreck of migrants which took place on 26 February in Steccato di Cutro.

TAmong them a boy between 7 and 8 years old, and a girl of three: Thus the number of minors who died in the shipwreck rises to 35 and the girl is the 26th in the age group between 0 and 12 years. The other bodies recovered are three adults, two men and a woman, whose age is not yet known. Thus the number of minors who died in the shipwreck rises to 35 and those in the age group between 0 and 12 become 26. This is the 86th victim recovered by rescuers who have been scouring the stretch of sea and the beach since the day of the tragedy.

With the five lifeless bodies recovered this morning, there are 86 confirmed victims of the shipwreck of the migrant boat that took place on February 26 in the stretch of sea in front of Steccato di Cutro. The coroner and scientific police experts are traveling to the site of the latest findings to ascertain the age of the victims.

Departure in the evening for Bologna for two more bodies of the victims of the shipwreck. It is a question – explains the municipal administration of Bologna in a note – of two boys aged 19 and 22 of Afghan nationality. The funeral with an Islamic rite will be celebrated in private form on Thursday at 2 pm at the Borgo Panigale cemetery by the president of the Union of Islamic Communities of Italy, Yassine Lafram. The city councilor Massimo Bugani will participate in the funeral, representing the city. The bodies will arrive in the Emilian capital accompanied by some family members who will be welcomed by the Municipality of Bologna. “The Administration – concludes the note – would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Bologna Servizi Cimiteriali, of the Municipality and of Asp, who are engaged in welcoming corpses and family members”.

After the initial refusal a few days ago, some relatives of the victims of the Steccato di Cutro shipwreck and survivors have decided to accept the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and will be in Rome on Thursday to meet her. They reported it themselves, through their lawyers. At the moment, around thirty people have expressed their intention to go to Palazzo Chigi. In these hours the Prefecture of Crotone is collecting adhesions. According to what has been learned – but the news has not yet been officially confirmed – relatives of the victims and survivors could go to Rome with a Defense C130.