59 teams compete in a “wrestling” in Lin’an, Hangzhou 2023 National U17 International Wrestling Championship opens_Hangzhou Net

Sports

59 teams compete in a “wrestling” in Lin’an, Hangzhou 2023 National U17 International Wrestling Championship opens

Leg hugging, foot hooking, shoulder throwing… In the wrestling arena, the red and blue players dodge, dodge, jump, and move constantly changing movements, and the audience cheers and applauses constantly.

On June 1st, the “Charm of Hangzhou” National U17 International Wrestling Championship kicked off at the gymnasium of Hangzhou Lin’an Sports Culture Convention and Exhibition Center. The competition period is from June 1st to 6th. This event is a national category A event, that is, the highest level and highest level of similar domestic competitions. It is divided into three types: men’s Greco-Roman wrestling, men’s freestyle wrestling and women’s freestyle wrestling. There are 30 levels according to weight.

Chen Dongcao/Photography

Wrestling is recognized as the earliest competitive sport in the world, and there are written records of wrestling in the ancient civilizations of Greece, Egypt, China, Japan and other countries. When the ancient Olympic Games was born in 776 BC, wrestling was one of the competitions, and it has always been a competition event in the ancient Olympic Games.

The wrestling mat is a square field of 12 meters by 12 meters, in which the competition area is a circle with a diameter of 9 meters, the area within the circle with a width of 1 meter is the negative area, and the circle with a diameter of 1 meter in the center of the field is the central area. In the wrestling mat, contestants are only allowed to hold the opponent’s waist above the waist, and standing and kneeling wrestling using technical movements with legs are not allowed. The wrestling match adopts the best-of-three rounds system, each round is 2 minutes, and there is a 30-second break between rounds. The player who wins two rounds will win one game. The whole game is a collision of wisdom and strength, which fully demonstrates the muscles and blood of the players.

In the men’s classical style 65kg qualifying competition in the morning, Sha Wuqian, an athlete from the Sichuan team, won the promotion: “It feels great to compete in such a venue, and the staff are very attentive. I hope to play my best in the future.” .”

“This event has conducted an all-round and all-round inspection of the event streamline and event functions of the entire venue. There are about 1,200 participating sports teams, coaches, and team officials, and 73 technical officials. The number is far more than that of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Yes, this puts higher demands on us.” said Bao Chengcheng, deputy director of the Lin’an District Asian Preparatory Committee. “Through every competition, we will check for gaps and make up for omissions. For example, we find that everyone has a concentrated meal time at noon, and there may be a shortage of people in positions, or some people’s meals are cold when they eat. After that, we will adopt batches, The staggered peak meal system allows everyone to eat fresher meals, and every post is guaranteed to be on duty.”

Lin’an Sports Culture Convention and Exhibition Center Gymnasium is directly connected to Hangzhou Metro Jiuzhou Street Subway Station, 64 kilometers away from Hangzhou Asian Games Village, with a total construction area of ​​34,060 square meters and can accommodate 3,514 audience seats. During the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Gymnasium of Lin’an Sports Culture Convention and Exhibition Center will serve as the competition venue for taekwondo and wrestling events, and will produce 31 gold medals (including 18 for wrestling and 13 for taekwondo).

In order to host the Hangzhou Asian Games and meet the requirements of the Asian Games competitions, the Lin’an Sports Culture Convention and Exhibition Center began to renovate and upgrade the venues at the end of December 2019, completed the project completion acceptance in February 2021, and completed the event function acceptance in September of the same year. On weekdays, as a comprehensive venue for competitions, culture, exhibitions and other activities, it is also a good place for ordinary people to do fitness exercises and cultural leisure.

