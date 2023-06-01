The turnaround of A card! Comparison of RX 7600M XT and RTX 4060 game testing | T Kebang

For a long time, the presence of A cards (graphic cards launched by AMD) in the market has not been high. Generally, the first thing people consider when purchasing e-sports devices is N cards (NVIDIA), and the latest generation is RTX 40 series graphics cards.

However, recently, a new-generation A-card RX 7600M XT model has been launched in the market. At the same time, there are some voices in the industry that this new A-card can compete with RTX 4060. Is this the real result? Today we will answer your questions through actual running scores and game tests.

Basic information

Before the official test, let’s take a look at the actual specifications of RX 7600M XT and RTX 4060 through GPU-Z.

RTX 4060 independent display mobile version adopts TSMC 4N NVIDIA custom process, the number of CUDA reaches 3072, the image memory has 8GB GDDR6, the image memory bandwidth is 128 bits, and adopts the new Ada Lovelace architecture as the core. Raster, ray tracing, and especially DLSS 3 performance have been comprehensively improved.

RX 7600M XT adopts RDNA3 architecture, 32 computing units, 64 grating units, 2048 CUs in total, core frequency 2300MHz, and power consumption up to 120W. The image memory is 8GB GDDR6, and the memory bandwidth is 128bit.

3DMARK running score test

Objectively speaking, the basic data of GPU-Z is not enough to intuitively determine the gap between the two. Next, we use the running points of 3DMARK to test the gap between the next two graphics cards on the data side.

In the 3DMARK test, the score of RTX 4060 in Time Spy mode is 10329, and the score of RX 7600M XT is 10310, the gap between the two is not big.

In the Fire Strike Extreme mode of the 3DMARK test, the RTX 4060 scored 12765, and the RX 7600M XT scored 13632. Under this test, the RX 7600M XT performed better than the RTX 4060.

3A masterpiece measured performance

In the theoretical data test, the two can be said to be mutually exclusive. Next, let’s find out by comparing the frame numbers of the two in the same game.

The first is “Tomb Raider: Shadow”, which has slightly higher hardware requirements. The picture quality is even: 2560×1400, DX12, and the image selection is the highest. Run Benchmark to get an average score of 81 frames (Figure 1), which is also quite impressive. As a comparison, the gaming notebook equipped with RTX 4060 Laptop has a test score of 85 frames under the same image quality setting (Figure 2), and the gap is within 5%, which is relatively small. There is not much difference in the gaming experience between the two.

The second game is “Redemption 2: Redemption”, which has significantly higher pressure on hardware than the previous game. The image quality is set to: 2560×1440, the default quality level is Balanced 5, and the API is Vulkan. Run Benchmark to get an average score of 70 frames (Figure 1), and there is no problem in satisfying smooth operation. Also compared with the e-sports laptop equipped with RTX 4060 Laptop, the test score under the same image quality setting is 60 frames (Figure 2).

The last game is “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, which puts a lot of pressure on the hardware. The image quality is set to: 2560×1440, and the image quality preset is selected to be super. After running Benchmark, the average score of 62.36 frames is finally obtained (Figure 1), which is just enough to run smoothly. Also compared with the e-sports notebook equipped with RTX 4060 Laptop, the latter’s score is 53.9 frames (Figure 2), and the RX 7600M XT leads by about 15%, which is an obvious advantage.

Of course, you may find out why you haven’t tested the light-tracing performance after seeing this. The reason is very simple. The light-tracing performance of AMD graphics cards still has a relatively obvious gap with NVIDIA. Compared with the e-sports laptop equipped with RTX 4060 Laptop, in some games, its raster performance is better than that of RTX 4060 Laptop. However, in terms of light tracing performance, there is still a significant gap with the RTX 4060 Laptop.