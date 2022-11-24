Home Sports 777 Partners is targeting 64.7% of Hertha Berlin
by admin
The American holding that owns the rossoblù property, ready to enter the Bundesliga as well: it would be the seventh club in the group’s football orbit

The football galaxy of 777 Partners, the American holding company that took over ownership of Genoa last year, is growing. In fact, in the last few hours the acquisition of 64.7% of Hertha Berlin has been established, destined to become the seventh club in the American network. Which, in addition to the Griffin, have Vasco da Gama (Brazil), Standard Liège (Belgium), Red Star (France), Melbourne Victory (Australia) in their football portfolio, as well as a minority percentage of Sevilla in Spain.

SYNERGY

Just in recent days a summit was held in Genoa between the sports directors and the managers of all the 777 clubs: in fact, the aim in the future, since it is a long-term investment for all the companies concerned, is to create a global synergy between the various clubs on multiple levels, not just football. A real network destined to bear new fruit in the future.

November 24 – 12:57

See also  Fantasy football, advice: Genoa and the Destro puzzle, what to do with the striker?

