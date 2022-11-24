The football galaxy of 777 Partners, the American holding company that took over ownership of Genoa last year, is growing. In fact, in the last few hours the acquisition of 64.7% of Hertha Berlin has been established, destined to become the seventh club in the American network. Which, in addition to the Griffin, have Vasco da Gama (Brazil), Standard Liège (Belgium), Red Star (France), Melbourne Victory (Australia) in their football portfolio, as well as a minority percentage of Sevilla in Spain.