If you are looking for 8 books on nature and adventure to give to those who love great stories, you are in the right place. It is often the classic last-minute gift, purchased on Christmas Eve when there is no more time. But give a book for Christmas it can also be a thoughtful, heartfelt and profound gesture, especially if you know the tastes, in reading and in life, of whoever will receive that gift.

8 books on nature and adventure to give to those who love great stories

And Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer in Nives Meroi, here, for those who have adventurous friends or relatives and passionate about travel, wilderness and great storiesthen one of these 8 books and the great, dramatic and universal stories that are told in them can undoubtedly be a more than welcome gift.

1. Into the Wild: Into the Wild, by Jon Krakauer

A classic, a myth, after Sean Penn’s film, a continuous source of inspiration and motivation for hundreds of thousands of people: it is the story of Chris McCandless, a young American boy who in 1992 decides to set out on his own by advancing into the great outdoors of Alaska. Will be found after a few months, north of Mount McKinley, along with the diary of that adventure of him: Jon Krakauer made this book, Sean Penn a cult film. All the insights on Into the Wild here.

The book Into the Wild can be purchased at paper or e-book format here.

2. I won’t keep you waiting: Three times on Kanchendzonga, the story of us told by me, by Nives Meroi

Year 2009, Nives Meroi is trying to be the first female mountaineer in the world to conquer the 14 eight-thousanders on the planet: she is tackling Kangchendzonga, the third highest peak on Earth as well as one of the most difficult to climb, in the company of her husband when, a few meters from the summit, the husband feels bad and stops. Nives gives up on the summit, but above all that is the moment in which the husband’s illness and a special relationship come into play, which will be able to overcome that moment and the illness and finally return to the “Kanga”. Here our interview with Nives Meroi.

To read I won’t make you wait of Nives Meroi’s printed or digital format click here.

3. A Breath from the End: My Return to Life After the Everest Tragedy by Beck Weathers

The other story of Everest, the book by Jon Krakauer from which the recent film directed by Kormakur was also based (here our full insight): the tragedy is that of 1996 expedition in which 9 climbers died but Beck is among the survivors: having returned to base camp just a breath away from death, he tells of how he returned to life by reviewing his daily life, that of his family and everyday life, with different eyes.

A breath away from the end: My return to life after the Everest tragedy by Beck Weathers can be purchased in both paper format kindle it here.

4. The suspended death of Joe Simpson

The true story of two British mountaineers, Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, who after reaching the summit of Siula Grande, in the Peruvian Andes, are caught in a violent storm: Simpson breaks his leg slipping during the descent, Yates tries to lower it but at the end of strength abandon the companion and return to the base camp. Simpson incredibly survives and using every last drop of energy manages to reach the base camp in what will become this epic story, heartbreaking, painful and extraordinary. A classic of mountain literature.

Suspended death by Joe Simpson can be purchased at electronic or paper format here.

5. The way of the wolf: In the wild nature from the Apennines to the Alps, by Marco Albino Ferrari

From the Sibillini Mountains to the Valsavaranche, passing through the Casentino forests, the Maritime Alps and the entire green ridge of the Italian wilderness, Marco Albino Ferrari retraces the traces of the return of the wolf to our mountains, crossing large and small stories of secluded, fascinating and difficult places and of people who have dedicated a large part of their lives to the wolf. Here the itinerary of the trekking of the wolf, between the Maritime Alps and Mercantour.

The way of the wolf: In the wild nature from the Apennines to the Alps by Marco Albino Ferrari can be read both in paper and kindle format, e it can be found here.

6. A Walk in the Woods, by Bill Bryson

A delightful and entertaining book by Bill Bryson and his adventure on the Appalachian Trail, the progenitor of all long-distance trails in the USA: even from this lucky booklet they are making a film, with none other than Robert Redford and Nick Nolte (Here our in-depth analysis on the film). The story is autobiographical, like many of Bill Bryson’s writings: back in the USA, out of shape and overweight like his friend Stephen Katz, he decides to embark on the legendary trail without any knowledge of trekking and walking in the wilderness. Light, funny, light-hearted, the book is a highly enjoyable account of travel and discovery.

A walk in the woods by Bill Bryson is purchasable in both paper and e-book format here.

7. Wild, di Cheryl Strayed

The autobiographical book by Cheryl Strayed and her months along the Pacific Crest Trail from which the film with Reese Witherspoon was also based (here our insight into the film): in the most difficult moment of her life, lost her mother and wrecked her marriage, Cheryl embarks on a journey through wild America in search of herself and the profound meaning of a country.

Wild by Cheryl Strayed can be purchased in paper or kindle format here.

8. Seven Years in Tibet, by Heinrich Harrer

Year 1939: Heinrich Harrer, a famous Austrian mountaineer, is called to participate in an expedition on Nanga Parbat. Will come back after 7 years and after overcoming unspeakable events, from internment in a concentration camp to numerous escapes. But above all, he will see and fall in love with wild lands never seen by the western eye, he will meet the young Dalai Lama and will become the champion and singer of the last years of independence of this country from the very ancient culture.

Seven years in Tibet by Heinrich Harrer can be purchased at paper or kindle format here.

To know more

Advertising