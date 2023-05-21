Home » Sudan, seven-day ceasefire agreed: it will start on Monday
World

Sudan, seven-day ceasefire agreed: it will start on Monday

by admin
Sudan, seven-day ceasefire agreed: it will start on Monday

A seven-day humanitarian ceasefire. This is the agreement reached between the parties to the conflict in Sudan, announced by the United States and Saudi Arabia in a joint statement after the talks in Jeddah. A diplomatic initiative that has been going on for weeks. The two sides had previously reached an agreement on the protection of civilians and humanitarian assistance to people affected by the conflict, but the previous agreements had collapsed amid mutual accusations.

The representatives of the Chief of the Army Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglohave vowed not to seek any military gains in the run-up to the entry into force of the ceasefire. The truce will go into effect at 21:45 Khartoum time (same time in Italy) on May 22.

The ceasefire “will remain in effect for seven days and can be extended with the agreement of both parties”, says the US State Department

See also  Japan's new crown confirmed a new high in a single day

You may also like

What attracts mosquitoes the most | Magazine

Crvena zvezda brings back Nikola Kalinić. | Sports

Mother and 4-year-old son found dead under bridge

state property has nominated San Paolo for university...

Teodora Džehverović is naked in the music video...

A man in Priboj died after a fight...

What did Zelensky get from the G7

«There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains...

Street priest and former peace broker in Mozambique,...

Russia says it has conquered all of Bakhmut

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy