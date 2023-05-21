Sudan, seven-day ceasefire agreed: it will start on Monday

A seven-day humanitarian ceasefire. This is the agreement reached between the parties to the conflict in Sudan, announced by the United States and Saudi Arabia in a joint statement after the talks in Jeddah. A diplomatic initiative that has been going on for weeks. The two sides had previously reached an agreement on the protection of civilians and humanitarian assistance to people affected by the conflict, but the previous agreements had collapsed amid mutual accusations.

The representatives of the Chief of the Army Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglohave vowed not to seek any military gains in the run-up to the entry into force of the ceasefire. The truce will go into effect at 21:45 Khartoum time (same time in Italy) on May 22.

The ceasefire “will remain in effect for seven days and can be extended with the agreement of both parties”, says the US State Department