A difficult match, a team performance and a promising result, the Spartans agree

For approximately 70 minutes, Sparta was a balanced opponent for the favored Danish team, but after the substitution, the home pressure grew stronger and stronger.

“We are returning to Prague with a good result, the boys gave more than one hundred percent and fought perhaps more than expected. The picture of the game was as we expected. The score is promising,” said Priske to O2 TV Sport before the rematch, which will be played on Tuesday, August 15 at Letná. “A clean sheet is a very good aspect of the game,” adds the coach.

One of the heroes of the duel was the Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl in the services of Prague. He shone especially in the 81st minute, when he first blocked Elias Achouri’s shot and then miraculously stopped Orri Oskarsson’s shot from close range.

“What is important is team performance and a promising result. I experienced the most difficult moments at the end, we were really under pressure in the last ten minutes,” says the man who played for Sparta after arriving from Nuremberg in only the second competition match. “I think our cooperation is improving. I have no problem with communication with the defenders “, he praises himself.

Sparta also had its chances. Especially in the first half, when Lukáš Haraslín got into an independent escape and then shot from a good position into the side net of Jan Kuchta. “I regret the unconverted opportunity when we were unable to punish the opponent’s mistakes,” admits Priske.

However, the highlight of the match is the early substitution of key stopper Asger Sörensen. He left the pitch in Copenhagen in the 60th minute after not playing against Pardubice at the weekend due to a slight health problem.

“It shouldn’t be anything serious. He was just tired, so we had better replace him, claims Priske.

