A fire forces to evacuate a house in Valencia

The events occurred this afternoon when an intense smoke began to come out of the window on the top floor

A fire on the top floor of a building has forced evict a home in Valencia. The events occurred this Sunday when an intense smoke has begun to come out of the window on the top floor of a building located at the intersection between Avenida del Cid and Tres Forques. As it is a very tall building, the firefighters and the rest of the firefighting team had to resort to a large ladder. Up to four fire trucks and several units of the Local Police have come to the place. The situation of the property has also made it necessary to cut some of the lanes in the direction of the exit of Avenida del Cid and Tres Forques towards the 9 d’Octubre bridge.

The firefighters have resorted to a large articulated ladder to reach the top floor LP According to the first data, the fire, and especially the smoke that it has caused, has not affected anything more than one house in the building.

