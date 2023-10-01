Athletics: Kenyan Kandie wins ‘Giro al Sas’ in Trento – News

The former half marathon world record holder, the Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie, triumphed solo in the 76th edition of the ‘Giro al Sas’ which this evening opened the ‘Trento Running Festival’ in anticipation of tomorrow’s ‘Trento Half Marathon’ . The twenty-seven year old Kenyan unraveled the knot during the ninth of ten laps of around a thousand meters arriving in Piazza Duomo, to close the race in 28’48” and leave behind the acclaimed host Yeman Crippa (Fiamme Oro, 28 ’52”).





For the multiple Italian record holder and European champion of the 10,000 metres, this is the first second place in the race hosted by ‘his’ Trento: Kandie’s acceleration was too sudden for the current state of form of Massimo Pegoretti’s pupil, who however succeeded to better manage their energy to prevail over the other Kenyans Chales Rotich (28’59”) and Alex Korio (28’59”). “My condition is not at its best, after the intense summer season, but at the Giro al Sas I like to grit my teeth and still chase important results – Crippa’s comment -. But it would have been useless to try to accelerate further: with the current state However, given my form, I wouldn’t have been able to resist a further push from Kandie.”





The Kenyan, for his part, explained that he understood “on the ninth lap that it was the right moment to try the sprint. I accelerated and saw that my opponents were unable to respond and so I continued to the finish line. I wanted to do well at the Giro al Sas: the atmosphere here in Trento was special with a lot of fans ready to applaud. I’m really happy to have participated in the event for the first time. Now I’m continuing the finishing: in three weeks in Valencia I’ll try to recover the world record for the half marathon, even though I know it will be tough.”



