Waalwijk’s goalkeeper had to be revived on the pitch after a collision with an Ajax player

Vaessen was left lying on the pitch in the 84th minute after running into the small area against a ball that was kicked too far forward by an Ajax player. The Waalwijk players immediately started gesturing towards the substitutes to call for help.

Vaessen was revived for several minutes on the field, where players and medics spread blankets and sheeting so he could not be seen. He was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Players from both teams were visibly shaken and had tears in their eyes.

The interrupted match was prematurely ended by the referee due to the incident. Ajax led 3-2 at the time of the break.

Dutch Football League – Round 7: Feyenoord Rotterdam – Deventer 3:1PSV Eindhoven – Volendam 3:1Utrecht – Almere 0:2Twente Enschede – Heerenveen 1:0Waalwijk – Ajax Amsterodam not finished due to injury to home goalkeeper1.PSV Eindhoven770023:2212.Twente Enschede760114:4183 .Feyenoord Rotterdam752026:6174.Alkmaar651016:3165.Sparta Rotterdam63219:7116.Deventer731313:15107.Excelsior Rotterdam623112:1098.Sittard62317:799.Almelo622210:12810.Nijmegen621311:11711. Zwolle62136:10712.Heerenveen72059:17613.Waalwijk62045:13614.Ajax Amsterdam51227 :10515.Almere71156:18416.Arnhem61053:10317.Utrecht71064:16318.Volendam60156:161

