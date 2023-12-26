A late Christmas meal: impressive KRC Genk devours champion Antwerp whole

Wouter Vrancken opted for the left-footed full-back Arteaga to compensate for the absence of right backs Munoz (suspended) and El Ouahdi (sick). Bonsu Baah replaced the suspended Paintsil at the front on the same flank.

Early goal by Fadera

The home team started the match with reservations but with an eye forward. Antwerp had some difficulty playing football under the Genk pressing and had to suffer the game. The early opening goal did not come completely out of the blue. Muja and De Laet let themselves roll too easily, after which Kayembe kept the ball in and sent Fadera on his way. The Gambian illustrated his top form by gatering Alderweireld and beating Butez in the short corner: 1-0.

The Antwerp reaction was nipped in the bud, Ekkelenkamp’s first goal attempt did not blow over Tribune Zuid on the half hour. Then there was much more of a threat from a fierce home team, Butez had to intervene on attempts by Fadera, Hrosovsky and Sor.

Van Bommel has to adjust

In the meantime, our respect for referee Lardot increased by the minute. An agitated De Laet had taken a yellow card early on and continued to push the boundaries, causing some Genk residents to push him towards a second yellow card. This led to some excited positions and increasingly fierce duels, but the ref, who was under enormous pressure due to the antics of his colleagues, maintained calm and overview. He also didn’t whistle too quickly, which kept the top player going.

With KRC Genk clearly as the better team, Alderweireld had to save the furniture more than once with an ultimate tackle. Visiting coach Mark van Bommel also saw this, who instructed his players to maintain the 1-0 score during injury time in the first half. Then try to adjust his game plan during half time.

Keita escapes red

Van Bommel made two substitutions. He protected De Laet from himself and his team from a numerical minority, central defender Van den Bosch came in as right back. Furthermore, Ejuke relieved a pale Muja. This intervention changed little or nothing to the game image. A strong Genk resolutely looked for a second goal.

Ten minutes after halftime, the visitors escaped a red card. Keita, who had just taken yellow, pushed hard on Heynen who was turning away. Ref Lardot decided to grant Genk the ball advantage and, to the horror of coach Wouter Vrancken, showed Keita mercy.

Outstanding Sor serves 2-0 on a saucer

Even with extra striker Ilenikhena, Antwerp could not counter. It was just waiting for the shot in the neck. That came after Vrancken’s first substitution, who replaced Bonsu Baah with Arokodare and posted Sor on his favorite right flank.

There the Nigerian fooled around with a powerless Vines. Butez was able to make two more saves, but a third dribble from the exasperated Sor led to the decision. The incoming Arokodare opportunistically ran the ball into the empty goal: 2-0.

Arokodare scores twice within two minutes

It was a raid to remember for Arokodare, who did not wait two minutes to score the well-deserved 3-0. Just like in Eupen, Tolu proved that he can also take out a man – this time Coulibaly – and then finish it off flawlessly.

Three against zero, the Genk fans, in addition to half-price pints, also had the hoped-for revenge for last season’s dramatic title match. The first victory in six matches against Antwerp was one that can be taken into account. And brings Genk back into the top six after a reference match.

KRC GENK:Vandevoordt – Arteaga, Sadick, McKenzie, Kayembe – Hrosovsky, Heynen – Bonsu Baah, El Khannouss, Fadera – Sor.

ANTWERP: Butez -De Laet, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, Vines – Keita, Vermeeren – Muja, Ekkelenkamp, ​​Balikwisha – Janssen.

REPLACEMENTS: 46′ De Laet and Muja by Van den Bosch and Ejuke, 65′ Ekkelenkamp by Ilenikhena, 69′ Bonsu Baah by Arokodare, 73′ Keita and Balikwisha by Yusuf and Kerk, 94′ Heynen and Fadera by Zeqiri and Oyen.

DOELPUNTEN: 10′ Fadera 1-0, 75′ Arokodare 2-0, 77′ Arokodare 3-0.

YELLOW CARDS: 24′ De Laet (late tackle), 48′ Keita (late tackle), 66′ Coulibaly (waving arm), 83′ Arteaga (protest).

SPECTATORS: 20,567.

REFEREE: Jonathan Lardot.

