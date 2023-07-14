a motorcycle homage to the USA

MV Agusta pays homage to the United States and to motorcycle culture with its new creation: the MV Agusta Dragster SCS America. This special bike is a tribute to the legendary Italian brand and is dedicated exclusively to American enthusiasts.

Let’s think back to the EICMA of 1973, when MV Agusta presented the 750 Sport with an eye-catching red-white-blue livery, very American. The classic and aggressive design of the tank and saddle, combined with the impeccable graphics, made this bike an overwhelming success. The name itself, “America”, associated with its serial exclusivity, made it an icon for nostalgic lovers of the brand. Today, 50 years later, MV Agusta has decided to pay homage to that historic bike with a very special version of the Dragster RR SCS, a sporty naked that captures the spirit of the time.

As often happens with MV Agusta, this is a limited edition: only 300 units, all reserved for American motorcyclists. It is no coincidence that the US market is considered the most important for MV Agusta, as confirmed by the Italian motorcycle manufacturer itself.

The MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America is based on the flagship version of the 2023 Dragster RR model, equipped with the powerful 800 cc three-cylinder MV Agusta engine. With a declared power of 140 HP at 12,300 rpm and maximum torque of 64.2 lb-ft at 10,250 rpm, this engine stands out for its efficiency and progressiveness right from low revs. The MV Agusta team, led by Dr. Brian Gillen, has developed a sophisticated engine management system, the MVICS 2.1, based on the latest Eldor Nemo 2.1 ECU. This system offers four torque maps, ensuring optimum performance in every situation.

The Dragster RR SCS America’s electronics suite includes Mikuni ride-by-wire throttle control, eight-level traction control and Continental MK 100 ABS unit. It also offers a full range of safety and driver assistance features , such as the MV Ride app, cruise control, Bluetooth GPS sensor, launch control, wheel control in the air and a sophisticated Mobisat anti-theft system with geolocation capabilities.

The bike’s frame features a composite construction that combines a sturdy steel tube main frame with aluminum plates that secure the rear engine mounts. This solution allows for better stability and handling. The Dragster RR SCS America rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires: 120/70ZR-17 front and 200/55ZR-17 rear. The braking system, entrusted to Brembo 320 mm front discs and 32 mm four-piston radial calipers, guarantees exceptional stopping power.

But now we come to the aspect that makes the Dragster RR SCS America truly unique: its striking red, white and blue graphics. This color combination is completely different from all the previous tricolor models and recalls the livery of the legendary original 750 Sport. Blue dominates the tank sides and front deflectors, with extra touches on the carbon fiber rear wheel cover, front fender and pillion trim. The red extends from the top of the tank to the sides of the rider pillion and to the top section of the passenger pillion. An elegant black suede central section of the saddle, with double stitching, gives a touch of stylistic refinement. Finally, white is present in the form of a triangular flash on the side of the tank and front baffles.

The Dragster RR SCS America is not only a motorcycle of extraordinary design, but also offers exhilarating performance. Thanks to its powerful and responsive engine, this sporty naked offers an exciting driving experience. And if the 140PS weren’t enough, the addition of the Akrapovič titanium exhaust system boosts power to 148PS at 12,800rpm, broadening the torque curve across a wide rev range.

MV Agusta has announced that the Dragster RR SCS America is already available at US dealerships. The recommended starting price is $28,247. The MV Agusta Dragster SCS America is much more than a motorcycle: it is a work of art that combines Italian craftsmanship with the American passion for two wheels. This unique model is a testament to MV Agusta’s exceptional heritage and celebrates its special connection to the United States.

