Ren Ziwei, deputy to the National People’s Congress of Heilongjiang Province: “Representative channel” to share the story of youth chasing dreams

“Many people who know me like to call me ‘elephant’. I would like to share with you a cold knowledge that it is very difficult for an elephant to lie down, and ‘lying flat’ is even more terrible. There is no such thing in my life dictionary. The word ‘lay flat’.” On the morning of March 12, Ren Ziwei, a representative of the National People’s Congress from the Heilongjiang delegation and an athlete of the Chinese men’s short track speed skating team, walked on the third “representative channel” of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress. He was interviewed by reporters on the spot, told about his experience of chasing dreams in youth, and shared the journey of growing up.

Ren Ziwei was born in a military family in the ice city of Harbin. Harbin has a history of more than 60 years of ice and snow sports. The “Millions of Teenagers on Ice and Snow” activity is the most popular national fitness activity in the city, planting a dream seed in Ren Ziwei’s young heart. Ren Ziwei was exposed to short track speed skating for the first time when he was 8 years old. Sliding on the ice was like flying. This simple joy made him a teenager with golden dreams.

From hobbies to professional training, from the city team to the provincial team, and then to the national team, Ren Ziwei’s identity keeps changing. The only constant is his love and dedication to ice and snow sports.

When he first entered the national team, Ren Ziwei was relatively big and his skates were heavy and slow. Coach Li Yan nicknamed him “Elephant”. In Ren Ziwei’s view, if you want to do something better, it is not enough to just have interest and love. Hard work and hard work are indispensable. On the training ground, every day he does his best to be the best version of himself.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is Ren Ziwei’s second trip to the Winter Olympics. Unlike the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics four years ago, he signed up for all five competitions this time. As an athlete, he can wear the uniform of the national team and fight on behalf of the motherland. The honor of the motherland is above all else. Ren Ziwei secretly made up his mind to stand on the highest podium in the Winter Olympics.

On March 12, the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress held the third “representative channel” interview activity.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cai Yang

Every generation needs someone to stand up, and every generation has someone who is silently giving. The “group soul” of the Chinese short track speed skating team inspired Ren Ziwei to always do his best for the honor of the motherland on the field. With the solidarity, cooperation and hard work of his teammates, Ren Ziwei won two gold medals in the men’s 1000m and mixed team 2000m relay. In particular, he won the gold medal in the men’s 1,000-meter short track speed skating event with 1:26.768, realizing the Chinese team’s zero breakthrough in the Winter Olympics gold medal in this event.

Seeing the national flag hoisting and listening to the national anthem played, Ren Ziwei felt a sense of pride and honor. This is the moment he is most proud of and the most glorious chapter in his career. From hobbies to becoming an Olympic champion, he has been on this road to realize his dream for 17 years.

Ren Ziwei knew that this journey was not smooth or easy. Although injuries and hardships often accompany him during training, short track speed skating is his favorite career.

On March 12, the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress held the third “representative channel” interview activity. This is Ren Ziwei, deputy to the National People’s Congress, being interviewed by the media.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cai Yang

Ren Ziwei said that for the Beijing Winter Olympics, his goal in the training camp is to complete the amount of training every day and make a little progress every day. Looking back on the preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics, Ren Ziwei said that his greatest advantage is “every day”. Every day in these four years is a kind of growth. Ren Ziwei never slacks up for a day, maintains his physical condition, and then continues and improves little by little until the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Before the Beijing Winter Olympics, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to condolences and encourage the athletes of the Chinese short track speed skating team in his busy schedule. At that time, Ren Ziwei assured General Secretary Xi Jinping that he must work hard to prepare for the war, win the gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, and win glory for the country. In the end, he fought tenaciously on the field and fulfilled his promise.

April 8, 2022 is a day Ren Ziwei will never forget in his life. The Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics Summary and Commendation Conference was grandly held. Ren Ziwei walked into the solemn Great Hall of the People, accepted the awards on the spot, and listened to the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Looking at the heavy medals and certificates in his hands, Ren Ziwei once again felt the responsibility and mission on his shoulders.

“Young friends, you need dreams, goals, persistence, and continuous breakthroughs in life.” Ren Ziwei said that as a party member, a representative of the National People’s Congress, and a young athlete, he will continue to wear the national flag to fight for the country, highlighting China‘s short-sightedness. The speed skating team’s “sharp knives on ice” spirit inspires more people to participate in ice and snow sports, love ice and snow sports, and continue to exert their light and heat to build a sports power.

Correspondent: Yin Dong; Reporter: Wang Xiaodan；American Editor: Wang Xuezhi