A tough fight awaits the UFC. It’s time to restore pride to the division! he reports peculiarly. Czech champion Kincl is clear

Another numbered event, another title battle. In the most prestigious fighting organization, the UFC, the Nigerian Israel Adesanya has a mission to defend his middleweight champion belt. He will face the quirky American Sean Strickland in a packed arena in Sydney, Australia, who has a lucrative opportunity to climb to the very top. At the same time, things were really hot between the two camps even at the press conference, so the fight has become much more serious. “Adesanya will win by technical knockout or KO in the third round,” predicts domestic champion Patrik Kincl for Sport.cz. The battle for the Holy Grail will be the highlight of Sunday’s (SELČ) UFC 293 tournament.

