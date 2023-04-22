A two-way trip of “reading + sports” Wang Meng joined hands with China Mobile Migu to start the “move and run”_TOM News

Use reading to measure the world, let running ignite youth! On the morning of April 22,Olympic champion Wang MengA surprise appearance in Hangzhou Gongshu Asian Games Sports Park, for“Fun Challenge Moves to Fun Run” activitylead. Wang Meng and nearly a hundred “running fans” and Hangzhou citizens at the scene wore the exclusive T-shirts of “Reading the Asian Games to Burn Youth” fun run, and jointly ran a moving scenery in the sports park.





“Fun Challenge Moved to Fun Run” asThe Second National Reading ConferenceThe sub-event is guided by the Publishing Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department and the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, Hangzhou Education Bureau, Hangzhou Daily Newspaper Group, China Mobile Communications Group Zhejiang Co., Ltd., Organized by the Propaganda Department of Gongshu District Committee. A number of leaders and guests were also invited to help out. Xu Min, deputy general manager of China Mobile Zhejiang Company, Yan Zhongwei, deputy general manager of China Mobile Migu Company, and Mai Jia, vice chairman of the Chinese Writers Association, also attended the event.





On the day of the event, four “interesting” bazaars, “fun reading experience area, digital intelligence fitness experience area, ancient sports experience area, and trendy sports teaching experience area” were set up and opened to the public, attracting a large number of people on the site. Read new books in the bookstore, buy Migu coffee cultural and creative products, and experience the immersive interactive performances launched by China Mobile Migu, which are popular among young people. Nearly 1,500 students from 19 high schools in Hangzhou and Hangzhou citizens, together with Wang Meng, fully experienced the passionate collision of “reading” and “running” through a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, and gained the joy of sports and the power of reading.

In addition, Wang Meng also revealed on the spot that in the future, he will join hands with China Mobile Migu to “unlock” multiple identities, carry out in-depth content cooperation around sports events such as the Asian Games and the Olympics, and convey more energy-filled spirits; The released autobiography shares another side of Wang Meng and his precious experience as an athlete and coach of the national team.









“Move and Run” created an interesting sports meeting for the public to participate in interactively, experience in-depth, and share knowledge, and also explored more possibilities for the deep integration of “reading” and “sports“. As one of the organizers of the Second National Reading Conference, China Mobile Migu will fully rely on its own advantages in the fields of national reading and national fitness to explore new ways of healthy living for the public and continue to help the vigorous development of sports + culture.



0