Aaron Ramsey: Wales captain close to completing Cardiff City return

Aaron Ramsey will drop down to the Championship with Cardiff City

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is close to completing a sensational return to his boyhood club Cardiff City.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder, 32, is having a medical with the Championship club on Thursday.

Ramsey is available on a free transfer after his contract at Nice expired last month, though final details have yet to be agreed.

He had attracted interest from other clubs but is eager to move home to south Wales with his family.

Ramsey’s arrival would represent a significant signing for Cardiff and a major boost for new manager Erol Bulut, who has been keen to bring the player back to the club where his career began as a teenager.

Capped 82 times by his country, Ramsey came through the ranks at Cardiff in 2007 before joining Arsenal in 2008. He returned briefly to the Welsh capital in 2011 as he recovered from a broken leg.

Ramsey made more than 250 appearances for Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times, before moving to Juventus on a free transfer in 2019.

He was at Nice last season following a disappointing time in Italy but has previously stated family considerations would be key to his next move.

Aaron Ramsey made his senior debut for Cardiff City in April 2007

Ramsey told BBC Wales last month: “For sure one day I would love to go back there [Cardiff City].

“It’s where I grew up and them giving me that opportunity and platform to go on to what I have achieved so far in my career, I will forever be grateful.

“The most important thing for me is to enjoy my time off now with my family and to make the right decision going forward for us.”

Cardiff are currently under an EFL transfer embargo after they defaulted on the initial payment of the £15m transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala.

However under the embargo, which was recently reduced to January 2024, he club is still permitted to sign players on free transfers.

