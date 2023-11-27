AC Milan ends its 4-game winless streak and 15-year-old Camada sets the record for the youngest appearance – Sports – China Engineering Network

AC Milan ends 4-game winless streak

15-year-old Kamada sets the record for the youngest appearance

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Liu Yi

The 13th round of Serie A ended in a focus match on November 26th, Beijing time. The traditional giant AC Milan narrowly defeated Fiorentina 1-0 at home, ending its 4-game winless streak. 15-year-old center Camada came on as a substitute for AC Milan, setting a record for the youngest appearance in Serie A.

AC Milan’s lineup is seriously untidy. Giroud and Leon, two offensive souls, are unable to play due to suspensions and injuries respectively. There are also many injured including Okafor, Kalulu, and Kjaer. The goals must be scored by the defenders, and the substitutes are forced to use young players from the youth team. This is the dilemma faced by AC Milan coach Pioli.

The only goal of the game came in stoppage time in the first half. AC Milan left back Theo broke into the penalty area and was pushed from behind by the visiting team’s right back Parisi, winning a penalty kick. French international Theo personally took the penalty kick and gave AC Milan the lead.

AC Milan’s two centers Giroud and Okafor are unable to play. The third candidate Jovic will start at the center position in this campaign. His highlight moment was in Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in the 2018-2019 season, and later performed in Real Madrid and Fiorentina. They were all very poor and became a famous “parallel import” in the history of Real Madrid’s signings.

Jovic faced his old club Fiorentina in this campaign and once again performed mediocrely. AC Milan coach Pioli replaced Jovic in the 83rd minute. There was really no one available. The substitute was Camada, who was only 15 years, 8 months and 16 days old. Italian teenager Camada was born in March 2008. His AC Milan teammate Giroud made his career debut as early as March 2006. Giroud is nearly 22 years older than Camada.

Although Camada set a record for the youngest appearance in Serie A, he only has iconic significance at the age level and has little help to AC Milan at the technical and tactical level. AC Milan was suppressed by their opponents at home, only achieving 41.8% of the ball possession rate, and trailing 9 to 21 in shots. If it weren’t for the heroic performance of France’s national goalkeeper Maignan, AC Milan would have been hard-pressed to score all 3 points. At the last moment of stoppage time, Maignan used his face to block Fiorentina midfielder Mandela Guerra’s shot, allowing AC Milan to score three points.

Giroud posted a photo of the team celebrating on his social account after the game and wrote: “Well done, guys! Scored an important three points, Camada also performed well in his debut!” Pioli said Later, he said: “Francesco (Camada) is a very good young man who works very hard in training. We need the freshness he brings. Although he is very young, he is very mature. I can be his grandfather. ”

Relying on the joint efforts of “three generations”, AC Milan scored all 3 points, but the content of the game was not satisfactory. Pioli, who was in crisis of getting out of class, could only breathe a little relieved. Next, AC Milan will be tested by opponents in the Champions League’s “Group of Death”. In the early morning of November 29, AC Milan will face Dortmund at home. Camada can take a closer look at how Uncle Giroud plays.