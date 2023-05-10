AC Milan prepares for the Euroderby with the “A light that never fades” campaign – Sport Marketing News

In view of the Champions League Euroderby, AC Milan wants to involve its millions of fans by uniting them through the concept “A light that never fades”, a multi-channel and global campaign that will accompany the Rossoneri fans until the kick-off of the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday 10 May. A branding and fan engagement initiative that highlights the strength of the bond between the Club and its fans.

The campaign, launched through a hero video published on the Rossoneri channels, calls together over 550 million Milan supporters around the world, to all take part in a special challenge for the Club, inviting them to light up their homes, cities and spaces digital with a red light that expands from Milan mixing with the black of the night until it reaches all corners of the globe.

The red light, which represents the passion of AC Milan fans, can be turned on using a light bulb that will be given as a gift to all fans (while stocks last) who will make a purchase in the Casa Milan Store or visit the Mondo Milan Museum these days , in the Club’s headquarters in Milan. Globally, AC Milan fans will still be able to participate in the initiative by connecting to the AC Milan YouTube channel, where it is available in streaming live a red screen capable of illuminating the homes of the fans.

“A light that never fades” it’s an iconic concept, imagined to get straight to the heart of the fans, reinforcing the bond and passion between AC Milan and its supporters, in Italy and abroad, in view of a historic match. And with the hashtag #RednBlack all Milan fans around the world will be able to make their faith clear by sharing the always burning Rossoneri passion on their social channels – as was also done by the captain Davide Calabria and his teammates Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Fikayo Tomoriprotagonists of the digital campaign with some videos that will be shared on the Milan channels in the coming days.

A project that arises from the strength of the Milan brand in the world, which includes many other initiatives designed by the Club to involve Milan supporters, and which will spread further, starting from Piazza Duomo, the heart of Milan, where from tomorrow (Tuesday 9 May) there will be a light installation representing the AC Milan crest and which will lend itself to photos of the thousands of Rossoneri fans who will invade the city for the match. So too San Siro stadium will participate in the waiting for the derby, lighting up red starting today. A light that from Milan will then expand globally, also illuminating other cities in the world.

The campaign also lives thanks to the support of some of Milan’s partners, such as PUMAwhich from tomorrow will color Milan in red and black, with a billboard campaign, in line with the campaign “A light that never fades”.

Preparation for the match will also go through special programming on the official AC Milan channels: from the dedicated schedule on Milan TV to the many specials, up to the words of the Rossoneri players who will talk about the excitement of taking the field in this historic match.

The Euroderby, which will be played at San Siro on Wednesday 10 May, will bring the eyes of the world to the Milanese city, from which a red light fueled by the passion of the Rossoneri fans will illuminate the world. Because there are no dark nights when there is a light that never goes out.