According to the media, Galtier is no longer a PSG coach

Paris Saint-Germain has parted ways with coach Christophe Galtier, according to French media reports. As a result, the 56-year-old was informed by the club on Tuesday that it was over for him after just one year. Although Galtier won the eleventh French championship with PSG – very narrowly with just one point ahead of RC Lens. But the star ensemble from the Seine failed once again in the Champions League. That was the end of the round against FC Bayern Munich, then coached by Julian Nagelsmann.

And of all things, the 35-year-old Nagelsmann could now take over at PSG, the former club of the current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. According to the media, an agreement is imminent.