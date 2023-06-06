Home » According to the media, Galtier is no longer a PSG coach
Sports

According to the media, Galtier is no longer a PSG coach

by admin
According to the media, Galtier is no longer a PSG coach

Paris Saint-Germain has parted ways with coach Christophe Galtier, according to French media reports. As a result, the 56-year-old was informed by the club on Tuesday that it was over for him after just one year. Although Galtier won the eleventh French championship with PSG – very narrowly with just one point ahead of RC Lens. But the star ensemble from the Seine failed once again in the Champions League. That was the end of the round against FC Bayern Munich, then coached by Julian Nagelsmann.

And of all things, the 35-year-old Nagelsmann could now take over at PSG, the former club of the current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. According to the media, an agreement is imminent.

See also  Sampdoria, the official announcement arrives: here's who will be the new sporting director

You may also like

2023 USFL odds Week 9: Betting lines, spreads

Team squad from ÖFB opponent Belgium with all...

The cake of the five glasses can be...

Qualified for the Roland-Garros semi-finals, Karolina Muchova admits...

Amandine Henry called back to Les Bleues, who...

Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool medical for midfielder before...

West Ham v Fiorentina: Eden hosts EKL 2023...

Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr & Bukayo Saka ranked...

NBA Finals: The Heat beat the Nuggets in...

Orlando Magic, cut Jayden Scrubb

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy