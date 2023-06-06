Dušan Đorđević, coach of the young U21 national team of Serbia Sport

Dušan Đorđević took over the U-21 national team of Serbia.

Source: Youtube/Football Association of Serbia

Dusan Djordjevic, the new coach of the young national team of Serbia, took office and on Monday, June 12, he will gather the players with whom he will get to know, although there will be no official matches. “The schedule is a bit inconvenient, because the players are practically on vacation. There will be no matches, there will be an opportunity for us all to get to know each other, to create a good atmosphere. For me, it is an advantage that I trained maybe half of the players on the list in clubs, so I hope that we will use in the best possible way, the weather in Pazova. Let’s make a serious base for September, when the official qualifications begin,” he said.

In front of Đorđević, who is known for what he is caused big problems for Red Star with Radnik, and his team has qualified for the European Championship in Slovakia 2025, and in the group with our national team are England, Ukraine, Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. The first rival of our team in September will be Azerbaijan, in October there is an important match against the English… “I would first like to thank the leaders of the Football Association of Serbia who recognized in me a man who will do this job honorably. this is the crown of my work and my career so far, and of course a big, big challenge. I will work with the best young players that Serbia has, aware that the previous two cycles for the under-21 age group were unsuccessful. The expectations are that all that will change, that they will qualify for the Championship of Europe. It will not be easy, but all my experience and knowledge will be in the function of achieving the goal. I would also like to thank all the clubs where I worked, which enabled me to progress with them, ultimately to reach this position,” he said Djordjevic.

Asked what will be the priority, the result or the creation of players for the “A” national team, Đorđević said: “In football, the result is always important, and when it comes to young players, you need to take care of their development. Both things are inestimably important , so we want a good result, but also players who will be “A” representatives tomorrow. Young players develop best through positive results, positive things, so we must all be aware of the coat of arms we wear and the requirements that exist when wearing a jersey with the national coat of arms The emotion is special, regardless of all my experience of working in clubs, this is something special. The crown of every career, coaching, playing. For all of us, coaches, young players, it is a privilege to defend the colors of our country – – concluded Dušan Đorđević .