Adrian Griffin, the coach chosen by Giannis, with a past in Italy in Roseto

Former Roseto Adrian Griffin will be the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo would also have guaranteed for him.

A former assistant on the Bucks themselves, from 2008 to 2010, he also worked for the Bulls, Magic, Thunder and Raptors.

Long NBA player, Griffin played in Roseto in the first part of the 1998/1999 season in A2, coached by Phil Melillo.