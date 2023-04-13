Home Sports Africa supports World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal
Sports

Africa supports World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal

by admin
Africa supports World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal

The joint bid of Morocco, Spain and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup has received the unanimous support of the Executive Committee of the African Football Confederation CAF. This was announced by the continental association on Wednesday. This is an important step for a contract for the trio, especially since Aleksander Ceferin, as head of the European Football Association (UEFA), recently confirmed his support.

“The unanimous decision of the CAF Executive Committee to support Morocco’s bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup means that Morocco’s bid is now the bid of the African continent,” said CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

Morocco’s football in the spotlight

Morocco had also applied to host the 2026 World Cup, which was then awarded to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The North African country hosted the Club World Cup this year. At the World Cup in Qatar last year, Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to France.

The decision on the host of the 2030 World Cup should be made in the coming year. The four South American countries Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay have already officially announced their candidacy. Saudi Arabia is also considered interested in hosting the tournament in seven years.

See also  Trajkovski triumphs in Saudi Arabia: he eliminated Italy from the World Cup in Palermo

You may also like

Young hosts help Asian Paralympic Champions to share...

The bear that killed Andrea Papi is JJ4,...

Life after career? They built a Lidl next...

Real Madrid-Chelsea, Ancelotti stops and dribbles: “Class is...

In the spring

Champions League: Real plans another trend reversal

Champions: Spalletti “the referee won’t comment, Rosetti will…”...

Real Madrid-Chelsea result 2-0 in the Champions League...

Athletic Observation丨Do every training well and play every...

Win and create a lead before the rematch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy