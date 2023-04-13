The joint bid of Morocco, Spain and Portugal for the 2030 World Cup has received the unanimous support of the Executive Committee of the African Football Confederation CAF. This was announced by the continental association on Wednesday. This is an important step for a contract for the trio, especially since Aleksander Ceferin, as head of the European Football Association (UEFA), recently confirmed his support.

“The unanimous decision of the CAF Executive Committee to support Morocco’s bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup means that Morocco’s bid is now the bid of the African continent,” said CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

Morocco’s football in the spotlight

Morocco had also applied to host the 2026 World Cup, which was then awarded to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The North African country hosted the Club World Cup this year. At the World Cup in Qatar last year, Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to France.

The decision on the host of the 2030 World Cup should be made in the coming year. The four South American countries Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay have already officially announced their candidacy. Saudi Arabia is also considered interested in hosting the tournament in seven years.