In two stories on Instagram, Rachele Risaliti recounts the curious night she experienced after the match Juventus won 1-0 against Fiorentina: «It hurt me, I even got scared. But I love him just the same”

It wasn’t a clear night, though Gaetano Castrovilli. Not after that goal disallowed a few minutes from the end of Juventus-Fiorentina. The rebound shot, the unstoppable ball that slips in, the joy for that long-awaited goal after the ACL injury. Which then would have given the Viola a draw. Juve, on the other hand, won 1-0, but the result did not go down well with the former national team. Or so it seems from the story that his wife, Rachele Risaliti, tells of the last night.

«Tonight Castrovilli was thinking about the Var and the canceled goal and he saw fit to slap me twice in my sleep. He thought you were the referee», he writes in a story Instagram Rachel. Which she then adds: “I am thrilled, I have no words”.



It didn’t end there. The followers comment, bewildered, on the last hours at the Castrovilli house. And they ask questions, to which Rachele promptly answers, in a subsequent story: “Did it hurt me? Yes », she admits dryly. And again: “Did I get scared? More and more. But I love you all the same », she then adds to her husband.

Is it all true or a subtle attempt to challenge referee Fabbri's decision yesterday to cancel Fiorentina's equalizing goal due to an offside by Ranieri, whose participation in the action leading to Castrovilli's shot is considered active? A story, however you want to read it, decidedly curious.