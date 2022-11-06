PADUA. The feat on Saturday at the Plebiscite could not fail to be celebrated, impressive in the score inflicted on Samoa (49-17) and for how it was “scripted” by the Azzurri: bill of the six goals, domination in the meeting points, in defense embracing the opposing maul pushing them back yards.

The first to celebrate the Azzurri were the Samoans during the third time in the belly of the Plebiscite between songs and dances.

There was the moment of the caps, the delivery of the caps for the team debut. This time to Enrico Lucchin and Lorenzo Cannone. That of number 8 was a debut with a decisive impact on the match reminiscent of that of the second Francesco Minto in undermining Australia’s pack in Florence in 2012 (similar challenge), only then Italy stopped at minus 3 from the triumph (19-22). «I wanted proof of redemption after Batumi», President Innocenti told the Azzurri «and you answered as men. On the field”.

In the city

Then Samoans straight to the hotel to fly to Georgia in view of Saturday’s match (indirect comparison with Italy depending on the outcome); Azzurri in the city with wives and girlfriends, recognized by the fans in the crowded squares of the center. There were 4 games on Saturday in the Autumn Series television program and many fans who came out of the stadium gathered in well-known sports bars. Like at the Tana del Luppolo in via del Vescovado, an oval den, where the owner Luca Tomasi favors watching every rugby match: there was a group of Welshmen watching the dragons lose (23-55) with the All Blacks, but without denying the combination of beer and singing. Innocenti passed there, involved in selfies with the Azzurri and Welsh fans who dedicated choirs to him.

He ranks

This morning World Rugby will update the ranking: after a long time Italy has risen by two positions, from 14th to 12th, overtaking Georgia 14th and Samoa 13th and remaining within fractions of points from Fiji.

Gathering and infirmary

Yesterday Italy returned to Verona where the meeting resumed in view of the match on Saturday (2 pm, live Sky, Tv8 and Now) at the Franchi in Florence against Australia. As Crowley said after the game there are “some boys to see”, but none in the infirmary. Allan after Wong’s forbidden blow in the 36th minute was temporarily out due to the “concussion”, then in the 50th minute but due to a contracture in the buttock. Zuliani, one of the protagonists, remained in the locker room during the break (replaced by Halafihi) for a strong blow to the right arm. But they are available for Australia. As well as Capuozzo and Padovani should return to the enlarged triangle. Very busy. But after Saturday’s performance, Crowley will have his problems excluding one of Allan, Bruno and Ioane.

Slow motion

In so much beauty seen on Saturday, drowned between six goals, there was no time to celebrate the “coast to coast”, that of Pierre Bruno’s first goal, which began in 22 in defense of Varney and finished 80 meters further on from the median by unloading the oval on the Genoese wing, after being touched by 9 Azzurri. More than the “descent” of Cardiff by Capuozzo alone for the assist to Padovani, it reminds us of Ivan Francescato’s match-breaker goal in Grenoble against France in 1997 which put the Fira final on ice and opened the gate to the Six Nations. The other “coast to coast” on Saturday was that of Australia closed by the Foketi center. To study.

The other matches and Italy XV

Summarizing the weekend closed yesterday by Argentina’s feat in Twickenham (19-20) against Eddie Jones’s England, the South also won in Cardiff (Wales-New Zealand 23-55), France thanks Penaud for overtaking in the 76th minute over Australia (30-29), while Ireland in a sort of investiture for the world title beat South Africa 19-16.

Italian Selection Xv

The unprecedented challenge between the English champions Leicester Tigers and the Italian Selection XV, played on Saturday at Welford Road, has ended 33-19, taking advantage of the calendar gaps due to the exit from the Premiership of Wasps and Worcester. The mixed (Azzurri, Zebre and Benetton, Top 10) led by Troncon scored three goals: it went ahead with Lorenzo Pani from Treviso, then in the second half with Manfredi (Marin transforms) and Bertaccini (transformed by Teneggi). A road has opened and will be repeated.