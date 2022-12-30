Original title: National Badminton Championships each individual semi-finals (quote)

Shanghai player Chen Sihang entered the finals in both events (theme)

China Sports News, Xiamen, December 28, reporter Zhou Yuan reported: The 2022 National Badminton Championships will end in the Xiamen Kah Kee Gymnasium on the 28th for the semi-finals of each individual event. Shanghai doubles player Chen Sihang broke into the finals in both men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

In the first mixed doubles final of the day, Shanghai team Chen Sihang/Zhou Xinru defeated Zhejiang team Liao Pinyi/Wu Mengying in straight sets 21-15, 21-11 and entered the final first. Their opponents in the mixed doubles final were Zhang Hanyu/Hua Xiaobei from Hubei, who defeated Huang Jiawei/Zhang Chi from Hunan 21-13, 21-19 in the semifinals.

In the women’s doubles semi-final, Qiao Shijun/Wang Yuyan from Sichuan withstood the impact of their opponents in the second game and defeated Yang Jiayi/Pan Hanxiao from Fujian 21-10, 21-19 to enter the women’s doubles final. Hunan player Zhang Chi and Zhejiang player Wu Mengying, who had previously lost in the mixed doubles semi-final, met in the women’s doubles semi-final. Zhang Chi and his partner Keng Shuliang cooperated more tacitly and took the initiative on the field. They defeated Wu Mengying/Ni Bowen 21-13, 21-19, and will compete with Qiao Shijun/Wang Yuyan for the women’s doubles championship.

Chen Sihang, who has reached the mixed doubles final, partnered with Shang Yichen in the men’s doubles semi-final. They defeated the Zhejiang pair Zhu Haiyuan/Jiang Haotian 21-16, 22-20 and entered the final. In this way, Chen Sihang will participate in the mixed doubles and men’s doubles finals alone. Another winner of the men’s doubles semi-final belongs to the Shandong team Guo Yuchen/Wu Tiefei, who defeated the Hubei team Peng Jianqin/Huang Jiawei 2-0.

In terms of singles competition, the winners of the two men’s singles semi-finals belonged to Wang Zhengxing from Hunan and Zhu Xuanchen from Hubei. He defeated Zeng Yifan of Chongqing 8-8.

In the women’s singles competition, Jiangxi’s Dai Wang and Zhejiang’s Han Qianxi won the semi-finals and will compete for the women’s singles crown.