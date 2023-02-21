Back in the summer, Wang Qian raced in Norway in the series on roller skis, but then he completely disappeared from the sight of European fans, which has not changed and will not change during the season.

The 29-year-old athlete is watching the World Cup from a distance from China, and the same will be true of the World Cup. The Chinese buffoons ordered him to return home and the competitor obeyed.

A podium featuring many personal milestones 👏 Richard Jouve’s maiden World Cup victory and the FIRST EVER World Cup podium for Qiang Wang and China! Congratulations to an exciting Men’s Sprint at Drammen World Cup 🇳🇴#fiscrosscountry 📷 NordicFocus pic.twitter.com/hau14jz9lK — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) March 3, 2022

“I have to accept the situation,” he answered calmly in an interview with the Swedish Aftonbladet.

Wang Qian always knew how to ask for attention. He managed it in the most bizarre way at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, where in the 15 km race with an interval start, he was in the lead after six kilometers with an incredible lead of 4 minutes and 40 seconds over the second famous Swiss Dario Cologna, and he gave an even bigger charge to the complete Scandinavian top.

Of course it was too good to be true. After the race, it turned out that the Chinese’s time was correct, but the competitor significantly shortened the track. But he surprised, for example, in the Estonian Otepää, where he dressed in the Swedish jersey during the World Cup. See also What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Tuesday, February 14

At the same time, especially in the sprint, he was able to thoroughly beat the world’s aces even without cheating. But now he has to forget about competing with the best.

In China, the union leadership was changed and all representatives were ordered to return home by the new leaders. “I had no choice. I realize I’m missing out on a fantastic season, but I have to accept it. I want to concentrate on training over the summer and return to the World Cup next season. I believe I can do it,” Wang Qian explained later in the interview.

“At the moment I have no plans to travel abroad,” he added, adding that he has solid training conditions in his home country. However, not as good as in Norway, for example.