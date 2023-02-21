A pool of international mediaincluding German newspapers Southgerman newspaper, Wdr e Ndrreveals the existence of a document from summer 2021 of the Russian presidential administration entitled “Strategic goals of the Russian Federation in Belarus”, which in 17 pages outline how Mosca would intend to proceed for annex Belarus by 2030. The plan would emerge – according to this reconstruction – from the “Directorate for collaboration extended beyond borders” created five years ago by the Kremlin to develop strategies aimed at increasing Russian influence in neighboring states.

The Ard reports that the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenkowhen last Friday he went to Moscow, after Putin thanked him for the visit in front of the cameras, he allegedly gave the measure of the existing power relations by replying salaciously: “As if I could have disapproved”. Moreover, the despot of Minsk owes his stay in power to aid from Moscow, after hundreds of thousands took to the streets in 2020 asking for his resignation.

The project of one unified state it would in fact have existed since 1999, they report Florian Flade, Lea Frey e Manuel Keeper Of Wdr e Ndr, but it was not yet known how far Moscow intends to go. Creeping annexation is outlined in the Kremlin document using both political, economic and military means. The strategic document would explicitly indicate the aim of “ensuring the predominant influence of the Russian Federation in the social, political, commercial, economic, scientific, educational, cultural and information fields”. Western influence should be banned, creating a bulwark against NATO, and the constitutional reform decided in February 2022 completed under the conditions desired by Moscow. Belarus would lose any independence.

The plan, also illustrated by ZdF with material of France Pressis divided in two parts, a list of strategic goals in the short term (by 2022), medium term (up to 2025), and long term (2030). The goals would then again be outlined in four different areas: politico, military-defensive, social ed economic-commercial. Pro-Russian elites would be established in the economic, scientific and civil society fields. Simplified the procedure for issuing Russian passports, as has already happened in the occupied areas of Ukraine. The military presence extended with a joint command system of the armed forces. The nuclear power plants connected to the network of the new unified state and the commercial fleet Belarusian could only dock in Russian ports. They would be created in Belarus schools ed Russian universities and Belarusian children sent for education courses in patriotic centers of Moscow.

Flade, Frey and Bewarder indicate that the plan, which would also describe the risks associated with the individual goals set, for operators of different Western intelligence services it would be authentic and not obsolete, the building block of a larger strategy to create a Great Russia. Even if Lukashenko himself may not want to hand over the country’s full independence to Vladimir Putin, Moscow’s plans would appear to be in effect by now already very advanced and reality on the ground. From October 2022 thousands of soldiers of Moscow are stationed in Belarus and they play you exercises joint. The economic dependence on Moscow, which has always existed, is almost complete and it is estimated that around two-thirds of exports from Minsk – which has lost many trading partners to sanctions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine – are already exclusively to Russia . Also the influence of Kremlin propaganda it is already ubiquitous in the media and the use of the Belarusian language in limited public, fully in line with the goals of Moscow.