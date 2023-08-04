After the World Cup: DFB President Neuendorf expresses confidence in Voss-Tecklenburg

Status: 04.08.2023 7:15 a.m

After the historic World Cup elimination in the first round, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf expressed his confidence in national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. MVT also gets encouragement from Joti Chatzialexiou, the sporting director of the DFB national teams.

He can say clearly, “We only extended the contract with her a few months ago after this extremely successful European Championship last year and have expressed the trust that she still enjoys,” said DFB President Neuendorf on ZDF Today Journal .

Neuendorf wants to analyze the first preliminary round of a German women’s national team at a World Cup together with Voss-Tecklenburg. “I called the national coach right after the game against South Korea. We will work through this disappointment together,” said Neuendorf.

“Everyone had planned to reach the round of 16”

The 62-year-old football official did not comment specifically on the future of the national coach. But he said: “Reaching long-term goals also includes setbacks. We had all planned to reach the round of 16,” said Neuendorf. Immediately after the disappointment, Voss-Tecklenburg left her future as national coach open.

Chatzialexiou: “Get out of this path together”

“We celebrated Martina for a great European Championship last year. Unfortunately, we are now historically eliminated, so it is important to get out of this path together,” said DFB manager Chatzialexiou on Friday (04.08.2023) before the team returned from Brisbane to WM quarters to Wyong. He is grateful that DFB President Neuendorf announced a joint analysis of the situation after returning to Germany. Personally, he ruled out retiring after the previous disappointments at the Men’s World Cup and the U21 European Championship.

Neuendorf: “It hurts a lot to lose the preliminary round”

DFB President Neuendorf was disappointed with the early departure of the national team. “The elimination of the women’s national soccer team in the preliminary round is extremely painful,” he said. “Unfortunately, our players didn’t manage to carry the momentum of their furious World Cup opener into the other games.” He was already sitting on packed suitcases because he wanted to accompany the team through the knockout phase: “Unfortunately, that won’t happen now.”

The German women’s team missed out on the round of 16 of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand after beating South Korea 1-1 at the end of the group in Brisbane.

