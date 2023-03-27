Home Sports Against the Jews: a journey into anti-Semitism in football. The special on Sky
Against the Jews: a journey into anti-Semitism in football. The special on Sky

Against the Jews: a journey into anti-Semitism in football. The special on Sky

Still cori during the last derby in Rome. To which is added the entrance to the Olympic stadium of a Lazio ultrasGerman citizen, wearing a sweater praising to Hitler. These are the last, in order of time, of many other unfortunate anti-Semitic episodes who have been seeing each other and living for years in Italian stadiums. The the reaction of the Lazio sports club was concrete: revocation for life of the approval of the German ultras and two others, of Romanian citizenship, who have repeatedly flaunted the Roman salute during the match. For the first time in the history of Italian football, a club has applied the code of ethics for a case of anti-Semitic discrimination. An important decision, a desirable turning point in the fight against a plague that has been present for too long in the corners of some Italian stadiums. Waiting for decisions of the sports judge towards society and the Lazio curve, let’s make the point its a dangerous phenomenon which certainly does not concern only a minority of a single fan base

In-depth analysis on Sky Sports 24

The investigation by Dario Nicolini entitled “Against the Jews, a journey into anti-Semitism in football” will be broadcast Tuesday 28 March are Sky Sport 24 at 12.45, 15.15, 19.15, 22.15 and at a quarter past midnight.

