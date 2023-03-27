Monday there was a shooting in an elementary school in Nashville, the capital of Tennessee (United States). According to initial information released by the police and a hospital, six people died, including three children. Nashville police said the person who fired was killed by police officers who arrived after the distress call: she was a 28-year-old woman who was carrying two assault rifles and a pistol. It is not yet known if she had any connection with the school.

The first distress call to the police came in at 10:13 on Monday morning, local time. The school where the shooting took place is private and Christian, it was founded by Convenant Presbyterian Church in 2001.