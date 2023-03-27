Monday there was a shooting in an elementary school in Nashville, the capital of Tennessee (United States). According to initial information released by the police and a hospital, six people died, including three children. Nashville police said the person who fired was killed by police officers who arrived after the distress call: she was a 28-year-old woman who was carrying two assault rifles and a pistol. It is not yet known if she had any connection with the school.
The first distress call to the police came in at 10:13 on Monday morning, local time. The school where the shooting took place is private and Christian, it was founded by Convenant Presbyterian Church in 2001.
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx
