Close to Paris Saint-Germain in January, now close to committing to Saudi Arabia. In agreement with Al-Hilal around a three-year contract, Malcom (26, under contract until 2027) is now waiting to know the position of Zenith Saint Petersburg against the third offer from Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal has now gone up to €60m, including bonuses, to bring in the Brazilian.

