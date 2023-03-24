Home Sports Alaba received the Footballer of the Year trophy
Sports

Alaba received the Footballer of the Year trophy

by admin
Alaba received the Footballer of the Year trophy

David Alaba received his ninth trophy as Austria’s footballer of the year. The Real Madrid legionnaire accepted the award from APA editor-in-chief Johannes Bruckenberger on Friday before the first international match of the year in Linz against Azerbaijan. Alaba won the 2022 election organized by the APA for the third time in a row. With a total of nine awards, the 30-year-old Viennese is the superior record winner.

In addition to Alaba, only Ivica Vastic (four wins) and Herbert Prohaska (three) have won more than two trophies in the election, which has been held since 1984 among the coaches of the domestic Bundesliga. Alaba has received the award six times in a row from 2011 to 2016 and continuously since 2020. At the start of the European Championship qualification against Azerbaijan, the ÖFB captain is not in the squad. Alaba only started team training on Wednesday after a muscle injury in his thigh.

See also  Harrison Barnes on first technical foul in 10 years

You may also like

Player grading: Debutants Jurásek and Čvančara were among...

Dole Italia alongside the educational project “La Scuola...

EM qualification: ÖFB team succeeds in a tailor-made...

Scattered considerations on the work of Adrian Newey,...

How many grams of fat do you burn...

The lion cubs won a draw with strong...

The flowering in Val di Non in 10...

Virtus, Scariolo: “Many mistakes in the first half”

Juve, the news on the financial report

Nice shot, it’s career-ending, you pig, Flynn was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy