Cinema: American actor Tom Sizemore died, he was 61 years old

He died yesterday in Los Angeles, aged 61, American actor Tom Sizemorebest known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and The Relic: his manager, Charles Lago, announced in a statement, as reported by the Guardian.

The actor suffered a severe brain aneurysm last month and Lago announced on Tuesday that the family was making “end of life” decisions.

“It is with great sadness and grief that I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore… passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. His brother Paul and his twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side,” the manager said yesterday.

Sizemore, born in Detroit in 1961, has played the tough guy in various blockbuster action films since the 1990s. These include Heat, Natural Born Killers, Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in The Cold Eye of the Witness and in 2017 he had appeared on television in the series Twin Peaks.

The actor had been arrested several times for drug use and in 2007 was sentenced to 16 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine.

