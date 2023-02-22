Home Sports Aleksandar Stankovic, goal for Inter Primavera against Sampdoria. Video
Like father Like Son. Nothing more glaring to see Aleksandar Stankovic’s goal during Inter Primavera’s Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria. The Nerazzurri midfielder volleyed a sloping ball on the edge of the area, beating the opposing goalkeeper just like dad Dejan did years ago with the same colors on. A splendid goal, that of 2-0 for Inter, which was then decisive for the passage to the semifinal given the 2-1 in the 90th minute.

A goal right at Sampdoria…

Fate also wanted that to score a goal “like Dejan Stankovic” the young Aleksandar chose Sampdoria, whose first team is coached by dad Dejan. The other goal, that of the 1-0, was signed by Curatolo, while that of Montevago, the centre-forward who has already made his debut as a starter in Serie A with the blucerchiati, was useless. Now Inter will face Roma in the semifinals.

