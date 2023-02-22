Like father Like Son. Nothing more glaring to see Aleksandar Stankovic’s goal during Inter Primavera’s Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria. The Nerazzurri midfielder volleyed a sloping ball on the edge of the area, beating the opposing goalkeeper just like dad Dejan did years ago with the same colors on. A splendid goal, that of 2-0 for Inter, which was then decisive for the passage to the semifinal given the 2-1 in the 90th minute.
A goal right at Sampdoria…
Fate also wanted that to score a goal “like Dejan Stankovic” the young Aleksandar chose Sampdoria, whose first team is coached by dad Dejan. The other goal, that of the 1-0, was signed by Curatolo, while that of Montevago, the centre-forward who has already made his debut as a starter in Serie A with the blucerchiati, was useless. Now Inter will face Roma in the semifinals.