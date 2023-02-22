Julian Andres Santa

The club Profesionales FC, from the Liga Risaraldense de Fútbol, ​​completed 12 years of work, having been created on January 14, 2011. Its outstanding processes and individual skills of its players, opened the doors to become a subsidiary of Envigado Fútbol Club, as of 2016. Currently they continue to strengthen their seedbeds and have already had the experience of having played the Pereira City Cup for the first time, in the recent version number 40.

They showed their talent in Medellín

Samuel Bocanegra, sports director of the orange club, referred to the process that they have been weaving in the best way. “In 2015, I had the 2003 category of Professionals and we participated in the Pony Football. At that time we were eliminated in the final phases but Dosquebradas was given a place to play in the regional zone and the coach asked us for some players, one of whom stood out. While in Medellín, they made an excellent representation and Envigado was interested in our player Juan David Zapata in order to carry out his sports process there”.

They met the demands

On how they became a subsidiary of Envigado, he adds: “Seeing that we did a great job, we made the proposal to be a subsidiary, they asked us for some requirements, they visited us and saw the plan we had, how organized we were and They gave us the subsidiary starting in 2016. Currently our staff is made up of 10 people including administrative staff, sports coordination and others”, he pointed out.

Management and technical body

Oscar Roman. President.

Jaime Eduardo Orrego. Administrative Director.

Samuel Eduardo Bocanegra. Sports director.

Carlos Alberto Salamandra. Grassroots football coordinator

Daniel Perez. Physical trainer.