In acknowledging the official sale of the US Alessandria Calcio 1912 by Di Masi to Enea Benedetto and Alain Pedretti, we wish to immediately let the new owners know that we demand clarity and honesty regarding the company’s programs and economic solidity.

We will not trust any word or promise, but will judge the performance based on the facts.

We will absolutely not tolerate this Shirt and its fans being subjected to humiliation again.

Know that this square can give a lot, but demands the respect that the coat of arms and its history deserve.

SUPPORTERS DIRECTIVE 1999 ALESSANDRIA

Supporters 1999 US Alexandria