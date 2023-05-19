7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

43
A very strong earthquake, measuring 7.7, hit the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia, triggering the tsunami warning. This was stated by the US Geological Survey. The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles).
A very strong earthquake, measuring 7.7, hit the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia, triggering the tsunami warning. This was stated by the US Geological Survey. The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles).
???TSUNAMI RISK UNDER EVALUATION
Depending on #earthquake-coastline distance, #tsunamis can be local (<100km), regional (<1000km), or distant (>1000km). Be ready to follow national authorities’ directives. Follow the situation at the links provided below??
— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 19, 2023
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More