World

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

A very strong earthquake, measuring 7.7, hit the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia, triggering the tsunami warning. This was stated by the US Geological Survey. The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles).

