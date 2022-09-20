They nicknamed it green hero because for years it has also been fighting to raise awareness in Italy on issues such as sustainability and thegreen economy. An Alessandro Gassmann (57 years old) at 360 degrees, in recent days, spoke at the “Naturart Talk”, organized thanks to the collaboration between Giorgio Tesi Group and Feltrinelli, in Piazza della Sala in Pistoia, precisely to talk about the environment and good practices . Not only the actor but also the man. What he even launched in 2019, together with Annalisa Corradothe initiative #GreenHeroes to bring out the stories of people, cooperatives, Italian associations that believe in it in a future proof of energy efficiency, renewables, separate waste collection and continue to do a lot to make it happen. Stories he brought together in a book entitled “Me and the #GreenHeroes. Because I have decided to think green”.

When did you start thinking green?

“My mother passed this on to me and then the birth of my son Leo made me more responsible because I started thinking not only in view of the end of my life, but also of hers. I started documenting myself coming to the conclusion that climate change is caused by human activity that must change ”.

But do you think there is hope for this planet?

“I believe it. This planet is the only one we have at the moment, we don’t have any others. The only thing I fear is that an even more catastrophic, apocalyptic event will come to really shake humanity. It will be in that moment that we will realize it. What happened in the Marche is just a taste “.

You are also a UNHCR ambassador. I think of Afghanistan that has disappeared from the radar and all those women left there …

“Yes, there is a huge tragedy taking place that the modern world no longer deals with because the interests are elsewhere. Let’s think about the price of gas and blocking the development of renewable energies that could save us instead ”.

How does it relate to young people?

“I am fascinated by my son’s generation, in their twenties, which is so distant from mine that it was partly the cause of their misfortune. And I’m ready to do my part by taking quite a few steps back. Unfortunately, today there is an old generation class that does not give up and does not give them space ”.

The fiction “The Professor” has been very successful, many are waiting for the next series. Maybe because she plays that teacher everyone dreams of?

“Maybe yes. Unfortunately I never had it and for this I was a bad student. My son, on the other hand, was lucky, he had a philosophy of his own as in the film that changed his life. However, shooting will begin in January ”.

In the film “The Great Silence” a current theme is tackled: the family no longer talks as it once did. Do you have this feeling?

“In my family we talk a lot. But today the main problem is that people prefer to delegate messages to social networks and mobile phones that it would be good to say verbally. I prefer to live, embrace, feel, look people in the face “.

She is on the set of the film “The Order of Time” by Liliana Cavani. Do you ever manage to carve out a moment for yourself during the day?

“I cut out many moments for myself, in particular I love to surround myself with nature without other human beings nearby. For example, just now I took a photo of a beautiful sunset in Sabaudia where I am shooting ”.

“My Name is Revenge” will be on Netflix from November 30th. This time he is a bit on the other side of the fence as a former hitman …

“Playing Santo who takes revenge for a wrong he suffered, I enjoyed bringing out that part, present in me and in each of us, which has to do with the loss of consciousness and the animal part, the violent reaction. It was an incredible release ”.

Did the wave of negative comments underneath your ironic tweet about Queen Elizabeth’s death surprise you?

“Actually most of those who commented agreed with me. I would like to remind that minority that criticized me that we are in a country where the Republic and not the Monarchy triumphed in 1946 ”.