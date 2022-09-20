Home World Equatorial Guinea abolishes the death penalty
World

Equatorial Guinea abolishes the death penalty

by admin
Equatorial Guinea abolishes the death penalty

LIBREVILLE – The Equatorial Guinea abolished the death penalty. This was announced by state television, citing a law promulgated by Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of this small oil country in Central Africa, one of the most closed and authoritarian in the world. “The death penalty is totally abolished in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea”, reads the law of the new penal code of Equatorial Guinea signed by the head of state and published by the vice president on Twitter.

The last official execution in the country dates back, second Amnesty Internationalas of 2014 but the regime is regularly accused by international NGOs and the United Nations of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture.

Amnesty: the executioner held back by the virus, but in the Middle East he works a lot

See also  Ukraine, Italian freelance journalist Mattia Sorbi injured in Kherson

You may also like

Myanmar, helicopters of the military in power fire...

Zao Caijing丨Guiyang notified the major traffic accident of...

FBI investigates “GTA6” leaker hacking Rockstar and Uber...

Ukraine latest news. Guterres (UN): The world is...

UN, today the meeting of leaders at the...

Draghi awarded as World Statesman: “No ambiguity with...

Hacking caused game leaks Take-Two and Rockstar are...

Draghi in New York: “Russia return to the...

The public open day of the China-ASEAN Expo...

Queen Elizabeth royal leaders presidents funeral

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy