Always smile. This is the motto of Alessia Mancini (44 years old) who has recently landed in bookstores with her first book, “Smile is the secret ingredient” (published by Mondadori Electa), an interesting volume containing the showgirl’s best and most delicious recipes and her super beauty tips. “Because life must be faced with a smile, always” says Mancini who opens a new chapter in his working life with this book. She began her career at a very young age making her TV debut in 1994 as one of the protagonists of the historic program “Non è la Rai”. So she was chosen as the brunette tissue of “Striscia la Notizia” in the 1997-1998 season, flanked by Marina Graziani, to then reach the pinnacle of success with the quiz “Passaparola”, in the role of conductor Gerry Scotti’s shoulder. She has taken part in other various television shows including “Wheel of Fortune”, “Jokes aside”, “Do you know the latest one?” and “Quiz Faces”. You have acted in some television series (“Gian Burrasca” directed by Maurizio Pagnussat, “All the dreams of the world” by Paolo Poeti and also appeared in an episode of “Don Matteo“). In 2005 she took part as a competitor in the second edition of the reality game “La Talpa”, while in 2018 in “L’Isola dei famous”. In 2006 and 2007 she was sent in the broadcast “Strangelove” and in the same period he made his big screen debut with the film “Christmas on a cruise”, alongside Christian De Sica. She has been happily married since October 2003 Flavio Montrucchio – top host of Real Time – and the couple have two children, Mya (14 years old) and Orlando (7 years old).

After so much TV, she threw herself into a new adventure: how did this book come about?

“If someone had told me a few years ago that I would write a book, I would never have believed it. And instead, here I am with this work of mine. It was a completely new job that gradually took shape, I didn’t want it to be a simple recipe book, even if there are more than 100. If before it was me who entered Italian homes via TV, this time I wanted bring the reader into my world, so I merged my love for cooking with that for beauty to tell my story”.

So cooking and make-up are your great passions?

“Absolutely yes and thanks to social networks before and to the book now I have been able to share them with my fans. But they are not the only ones. I really like painting and, more generally, I have a hobby of do-it-yourself, bricolage and furnishing. I like manual work, creating things, designing objects. If I hadn’t done TV, I would certainly have followed the path to become an architect”.

She is very active on social media: what is her relationship with followers?

“A sincere, frank and true relationship despite being virtual. Above all, I share everyday moments: I post the photo while I prepare the washing machine or clean the house and obviously when I’m in the kitchen. Of course, even the social evening happens if it happens, but in the end we are human and my life is not so different from those who follow me. When they comment ‘you are one of us’ for me it is truly a confirmation of esteem and affection. Yes, I admit it: I have many ‘lovers’ and few haters”.

Where does the passion for cooking come from?

“I think it’s in my DNA, I’ve always loved spending time in the kitchen. When I see a dish, whether it’s at a restaurant or a photo in a magazine, I immediately think of wanting to make it again, I’m stubborn and I won’t stop until I succeed perfectly”.

And his relationship with food?

“I’m a eater! (laughs, ndr). In front of a sweet I can never say no but, in general, I prefer salty. One of the things I like most to prepare, as well as eat, are appetizers that must be rigorously simple but delicious”.

What does cooking mean to you?

“Taking care of others while doing makeup is a moment to take time for myself, to pamper myself. Women are always busy with their children, husband, work and sometimes they forget that they are women, we need to find time for ourselves too, for our passions and cultivate them over time. The right balance, in my opinion, is essential to feel satisfied. And you have to be a woman in the kitchen too: I say no to tracksuits or anything else, an apron is enough not to get dirty. The heels? I prefer to be comfortable at the stove”.

How do you always face life with a smile?

“A smile always helps, especially in difficult moments, in uncomfortable situations. Smiling makes us feel better, even when we meet a person on the street or simply in the lift, saying ‘good morning’ or saying ‘thank you’ with a smile is a great way to create positivity, to empathize with others”.

In view of Christmas, a recipe and a beauty tip?

“Christmas is traditional for me, so red is essential for the look, whether it’s a dress, a pair of shoes or just a lipstick. Tradition is also decorating the house for the holidays, as well as preparing the tree. And on the table the typical lamb, lasagna with meat sauce and cappelletti in broth cannot be missing: they are all dishes that evoke strong emotions in me”.