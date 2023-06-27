Alex Rins, photos of the ordeal after the crash at Mugello: “It was tough, now I’m going home”

Alex Rins he can finally go home. The Spanish pilot of the LCR Honda with a series of Photo published on Instagram told his calvary after the terrible crash at the Mugelloduring the Gara Sprint on Saturday 10 June. The calendar of MotoGpwhich foresees a July without competitions before Gp Of Great Britain on August 6th, will allow him to continue his convalescence and prepares his return to the track in the best possible way, after an accident that caused physical damages but also great fear: “It is been tough but we will come back stronger physically e mentally“, assures Rins.

Read Also

Tortu: “Anti-Juve chorus? I sang too.” But the gaffe at the European Championships becomes a coincidence

“After 16 days e 2 operations let’s go home! These images explain the extent of the crash and the incredible work of the doctors”, explains the Spanish rider by publishing the photos of his recovery after the crash. fracture Of tibia and fibula. “Thank you all for your messages and for taking care of me these days,” adds Rins. After the terrible accident at Mugello, he was transferred to Spain: “Many thanks to Dr. Vila, Dr. Gomez Arrayas and Dr. Sangiovanni for their help and work in recent weeks”, reads another post. After an initial operation, Rins underwent a second operation to stabilize his bones left leg.

Previous Article

MotoGP, Ducati domination at Assen: Bagnaia wins ahead of Bezzecchi. It’s worldwide reach

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

