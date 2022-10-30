Home Sports Alexander blasts 38+9 Doncic to pick up a large triple-double, Thunder overtime beats the Mavericks – yqqlm
Original title: Alexander blasted 38+9 Doncic to pick up a large triple-double and the Thunder beat the Mavericks in overtime

On October 30th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Lone Ranger played against the Thunder at home. In the end, the Thunder defeated the Mavericks 117-111 in overtime.

Specific score:

27-25, 19-26, 26-20, 27-28, 18-12 (Thunder first)

In this game, Doncic, the core of the Lone Ranger, only made 8 of 23 shots and 0 of 6 three-pointers, but he contributed 16 rebounds and 10 assists. In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Lone Ranger once led by 16 points, but the Thunder changed into an unconventional lineup and scored consecutively, tying the game in the last 14 seconds and entering overtime. In overtime, Alexander scored 6 points and led his team to win the game.

Player stats:

Thunder: Alexander 38 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists, Dort 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Bazley 15 points and 8 rebounds, Jaylen Williams 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists

Lone Ranger: Doncic 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, Dinwiddie 20 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Finney Smith 13 points and 5 rebounds, Powell 13 points and 2 rebounds, Wood 11 points and 7 rebounds

