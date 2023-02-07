The approach march to the next season proceeds quickly Formula 1: the go to Sakhir (Bahrain) on the weekend of March 5, while today we met theAlfa Romeo Stake, the fourth team at its official presentation and which, unlike Haas, Red Bull and Williams, has gone beyond the “unveiling” of the livery alone. There C43 is the car also entrusted to drive this season Valtteri Bottas e Guanyu Zhou. Here all the photos, insights and words of the protagonists.

Alunni Bravi: “A real privilege for me” Lots of emotions for Alessandro Alunni Well done, Managing Director of Alfa-Saubre, who greeted the new partners, starting with Stakeand said: “It’s a very important day for all of us, a real privilege for me. Get on board!”.

Bottas: “Nice car, it looks fast and mean” The Finnish pilot Valtteri Bottas satisfied and optimistic for the new car: “I love the colours, the livery. And in a certain sense it’s even meaner. I tested it on the simulator, it also seems fast and we improved where it was necessary”

Zhou: “Improved in all our weaknesses”

The post-Vasseur era begins in Alfa Sauber and the Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou analyzes the preparation phase for the new season in this way: “Everything has gone well in the tests so far, we’ve improved all the weak points and we hope to be able to fight again in the middle of the group”

