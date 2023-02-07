Home Sports Alfa Romeo F1, the presentation of the C43 for the 2023 World Championship. Video
Sports

Alfa Romeo F1, the presentation of the C43 for the 2023 World Championship. Video

by admin
Alfa Romeo F1, the presentation of the C43 for the 2023 World Championship. Video

The approach march to the next season proceeds quickly Formula 1: the go to Sakhir (Bahrain) on the weekend of March 5, while today we met theAlfa Romeo Stake, the fourth team at its official presentation and which, unlike Haas, Red Bull and Williams, has gone beyond the “unveiling” of the livery alone. There C43 is the car also entrusted to drive this season Valtteri Bottas e Guanyu Zhou. Here all the photos, insights and words of the protagonists.

Alunni Bravi: “A real privilege for me”

Lots of emotions for Alessandro Alunni Well done, Managing Director of Alfa-Saubre, who greeted the new partners, starting with Stakeand said: “It’s a very important day for all of us, a real privilege for me. Get on board!”.

Bottas: “Nice car, it looks fast and mean”

The Finnish pilot Valtteri Bottas satisfied and optimistic for the new car: “I love the colours, the livery. And in a certain sense it’s even meaner. I tested it on the simulator, it also seems fast and we improved where it was necessary”

Zhou: “Improved in all our weaknesses”

The post-Vasseur era begins in Alfa Sauber and the Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou analyzes the preparation phase for the new season in this way: “Everything has gone well in the tests so far, we’ve improved all the weak points and we hope to be able to fight again in the middle of the group”

See also  Not good!Tyson, 56, shows up slowly on crutches for the first time after announcing he will die soon – yqqlm

You may also like

Free-to-air basketball listening boom on NOVE and DMAX

Siege regular season finale Supor Hangzhou locks in...

Turkey earthquake, thousands dead: aid from all over...

“Post-00s” mainly played in the Asian Indoor Athletics...

The prosecutor of the Prisma investigation: ‘Tifo Napoli,...

Australian Open 2023: Why does tennis finish so...

Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Dresden:...

fault of the same social manager of De...

Super Bowl Opening Night: Best quotes from Eagles,...

The Chinese women’s football team will warm up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy