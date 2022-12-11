Short wheelbase, truncated tail and coupé bodywork: social preview for a stylistic and mechanical elaboration signed by the Milanese design workshops that most of all have linked their name to the Alfa Romeo

It’s not her yet, but it represents a tasty preview. In other words, this will not be the “official” super sports car on which the Alfa brand is working to pick up the interrupted thread with the 33 Stradale and the 8C Competizione, but it is an Alfa Romeo signed by the design workshops that have most closely linked their names in history to the Italian brand. Zagato chooses Instagram to announce the arrival of the Giulia SWB, therefore a stylistic and mechanical evolution of the Alfa sports sedan distinguished by the acronym that stands for short wheelbase car, or Short Wheelbase. It was her turn to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the debut of the splendid Giulia TZ, another acronym that stood for Tubular Zagato, a type of chassis that would tell stories of lightness, speed and victories in the GT category.

the new meeting — The last meeting between Zagato and Alfa Romeo dates back to 2010, with the birth of the TZ3 Corsa and the TZ3 Stradale, built in just 9 units starting from the sparkling mechanics of the Dodge Viper, with an 8.4-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine and maximum power of 600 HP. Now the expectation is growing for a Giulia Swb Zagato that will maintain the proverbial truncated tail profile of many models of the Milanese design center, starting with the 1963 Giulia TZ, with a profile underlined by the rear light clusters and which are the protagonists of the first image widespread, as well as a probable two-door coupé configuration.

basic george — On a technical level, the use of the Giorgio della Giulia chassis could see a substantial shortening of the distance between the front and rear wheels, as indeed the Swb acronym clearly suggests. Less obvious is the choice of engine, which will in any case fall on the V6 2.9 biturbo in its variant seen on the 510 HP Giulia Quadrifoglio, combined with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, or again on the one that equips the Giulia GTAm, with 540 HP, but always at strict rear wheel drive.

the new 33 road — After the preview on social media, for Giulia Swb Zagato it will naturally be time for the official presentation, expected quickly and with the support of Alfa Romeo, which however remains engaged in parallel on its own supercar project, as anticipated by the CEO of the Alfa Romeo, Jean -Philippe Imparato: “We will present the car to the press when we have already closed the orders, but potential customers have already been contacted”. The inheritance to be inherited is entirely emotional, namely that of the 8C Competizione and above all of the 1967 33 Stradale, the latter considered among the most beautiful and technically successful cars in history. The inspiration for a mechanical engine in a central position should come from the 33 Stradale, with a production obviously limited to a very few examples and a debut expected in the first half of 2023.