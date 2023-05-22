All parts of Jiangsu “make moves” to strengthen the development of youth sports events

Recently, the State General Administration of Sport and the Ministry of Education issued a circular calling for the promotion of the integration of sports and education, strengthening the development of youth sports events, and at the same time guiding social forces to serve the events. Various places in Jiangsu are also actively implementing it through diversification measures.

On the evening of May 19th, the first match of the Jiangsu station finals of a youth basketball development project kicked off at the Nanjing No. 9 Middle School Gymnasium. The home court Nanjing No. 9 Middle School played against Hanjiang No. 1 Middle School. At the beginning of the game, the players of Nanjing No. 9 Middle School showed team discipline, from pressing the whole court to immediately placing the zone defense in one go, and relying on the transition attack with a high rate of confidence, they won the final victory. The team members said that although the learning pace in high school is relatively tight, the school can still actively provide support in terms of time, venue, and coaching guidance, allowing them to find their own direction, learn from their strengths, and use what they have learned.

Zhao Liuqizheng, a member of the Nanjing No. 9 Middle School men’s basketball team, said: “It is a kind of adjustment for our study and life, including the spirit of unity, cooperation and hard work on the court, which can better bring us into our study and life and enrich our spirit. .”

Yin Junjie, a male basketball player from Hanjiang No. 1 Middle School, said, I think we need to recognize the gap, find the gap, and then narrow the gap. In fact, winning or losing does not matter, the main thing is to fight hard on the court, and the same is true in life.

Cao Yan, head coach of Nanjing No. 9 Middle School men’s basketball team, said that in recent years, policies such as “integration of sports and education” and “double reduction” have been proposed one after another. It plays a huge role on campus, truly bringing young people and our players to this court, dedicating wonderful games to the audience, allowing more young people to feel the sportsmanship and charm conveyed by basketball, and serving young people. The comprehensive development of body and mind brings a positive driving effect.

In Nantong Haimen, there are currently 54 local primary and secondary schools that have been rated as national-level campus football schools. In order to make good use of this advantage, the local education and sports departments have regularly carried out campus football “starry sky” trials. Recently, more than 700 players from 23 men’s teams and 24 women’s teams competed fiercely.

Shen Yonghua, a member of the party group of the Education and Sports Bureau of Haimen District, Nantong City, said that we have to keep pace with the two lines of training by sending out every year, so that the level of our referee team and athlete team can be continuously improved.

While working hard on training, in order to solve the worries of students and parents, Wuxi Jiangyin has recently built a supervision platform for off-campus training (sports, arts) institutions, starting from training institution qualification review and capital supervision, so that the operation mode of off-campus training institutions More standardized.

Zhang Xian, deputy general manager of Wuxi Jiangyin Big Data Co., Ltd., said that all approved training institutions must publish and upload relevant training courses on the “Zui Jiangyin” APP, so that parents can shop around and see at a glance. All training fees can be paid through the platform and entered into the supervisory account opened by the competent department. The training funds are settled according to the model of “one lesson, one sale”, which fully protects the rights and interests of parents.

(Jiangsu Public News Channel/Editor Shen Can/Zhao Mengyan)

(Editors in charge: Li Jingye, Tang Lulu)