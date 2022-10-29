Home Sports Allegri after Lecce-Juve: “Bravi Fagioli and the other young people”
Allegri after Lecce-Juve: "Bravi Fagioli and the other young people"

Allegri after Lecce-Juve: “Bravi Fagioli and the other young people”

The Juventus coach after the victory: “We were lucky on Lecce’s last shot. Fagioli’s role is in front of the defense, but he goes around every now and then.”

“The lads behaved well, good game apart from the last shot we conceded and where we were lucky. We could have scored earlier, on a technical level we did well. In the second half we had the important opportunities. It was important to win later. the bad beating of Lisbon “, commented Juve coach Max Allegri after the grueling victory over Lecce at Via del Mare.

Su Fagioli: “He’s a great quality guy. He has traveled a path where he was ‘bastardized in the role’. I think he has to play in front of the defense, but he has to learn this role because he has never done it and every now and then he goes in lap. He had this blow, Iling was good at giving it to him there. But all the guys did well, supported also by the experts. Nice victory in a difficult moment, the guys have amply deserved to win “.

29 October – 20:23

