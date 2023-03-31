Allianz Partners Italiawhich has long been committed to promoting the inclusion of different abilities, is renewing its membership to for the second year SPIN – Sport for Inclusiona project that leverages sport as an educational tool for the inclusion of young people and adults with various forms of disability.

Open again this year to the contribution of all employees, SPIN provides integrated activities, i.e. practiced in mixed groups by people with different forms of disabilities (physical, intellectual-relational, sensory or psychic disorders) or coming from situations of fragility and volunteers, aimed at creating relationships and sharing new forms of integration between people, beyond differences.

This second edition of the project, born from the collaboration with the non-profit organization PlayMore!will start again in a hurry with the participation in the 21st Edition of the Milano Marathonscheduled for 2 April, thus contributing to the solidarity fundraising programme, which every year involves over 90 non-profit organizations and more than 20.000 runner between marathon runners and relay runners.

Allianz Partners employees will join the team runners for the occasion RunChallengea network of inclusive Running Clubs distributed throughout the national territory, which welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, to run together through the streets of Milan, carrying the baton of inclusion.

“We are happy to restart, alongside the friends of PlayMore!, for a new year of SPIN, a project that has enriched our journey as a company and as people, prompting us to face together the obstacles that may be encountered on the path to integration” , commented Caterina D’Apolito, Head of Communications & Sustainability di Allianz Partners. “Backed by the desire to represent a responsible and positive force for the community, we renew our commitment to run, united, towards the goal of inclusion, through the discovery of new paradigms which, thanks to the sharing of complementary perspectives, help us to enrich everyday life”.

The SPIN project is part of the framework of Societal Impact Programa global program of Allianz Partnersaimed at supporting initiatives with a high social impact identified and promoted by the various Business Units around the world.

After the Milan Marathon, the plan of other activities envisaged for SPIN 2023 will continue, always with the active involvement of Allianz Partners people.

On the one hand, the initiatives linked to RunChallenge will continue, with running workouts carried out in mixed groups of people with and without disabilities, TestRuns (special workouts that provide for even more widespread participation) and other activities designed to involve sportsmen with different types of disability.

On the other hand, there will be the SuperLeague, a multi-sport tournament played by mixed teams of company employees, associations and young people of different ages and abilities, a special occasion for social cohesion and team spirit.

Inclusion through sport is one of the key elements of Allianz Partners’ corporate social responsibility strategy. Indeed, the renewed commitment with SPIN represents for Allianz Partners Italia the most recent in a long series of projects and initiatives for social inclusion, with particular attention to the world of sport and disability.